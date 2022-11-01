ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Liz Cheney says 2 Arizona GOP candidates are a threat to democracy

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned during an ASU event Wednesday that the outcome of Arizona's governor and secretary of state elections will impact the future of American democracy.The "democracy dialogue" was hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sofia Gross, the John S. McCain Democracy Fellow, at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosWhy it matters: Cheney is a vocal critic of former President Trump and has pledged to campaign against candidates who promote his lies about Democrats "stealing" the 2020 election, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.She's also the top...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
FLORIDA STATE
ValleyCentral

Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
TEXAS STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Sound the Alarm on Xi Jinping

With Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping expected to win a third presidential term this week as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th National Congress, Florida’s U.S. senators weighed in on him. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke about Xi on Monday. “Xi Jinping’s reelection is a sham...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE

