Read full article on original website
Related
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
If Republicans Win The Majority In Congress, Biden's Agenda Is In Jeopardy
President Biden's options would be limited on a variety of topics, including abortion, taxes, racism, and judges, as Republicans have vowed to undo many of his legislative victories.
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
Liz Cheney says 2 Arizona GOP candidates are a threat to democracy
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned during an ASU event Wednesday that the outcome of Arizona's governor and secretary of state elections will impact the future of American democracy.The "democracy dialogue" was hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sofia Gross, the John S. McCain Democracy Fellow, at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosWhy it matters: Cheney is a vocal critic of former President Trump and has pledged to campaign against candidates who promote his lies about Democrats "stealing" the 2020 election, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.She's also the top...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
CNN — President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and – if they followed usual practice – Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point...
Majority of Voters Say Hunter Biden Probe 'Warranted' if GOP Wins House
"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," one high-ranking Republican said.
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Sound the Alarm on Xi Jinping
With Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping expected to win a third presidential term this week as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th National Congress, Florida’s U.S. senators weighed in on him. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke about Xi on Monday. “Xi Jinping’s reelection is a sham...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Comments / 0