natureworldnews.com

Summer Thawing Occurs Nearly a Month Earlier and Lasts Nearly Two Months Longer in Antarctica, Research Says

New research from Colgate University alters our understanding of seasonal thawing in parts of Antarctica, revealing that summer thawing occurs nearly a month earlier and lasts nearly two months longer than previously thought. Antarctic summer thaw starts earlier and ends later than previously believed. The study, "Timing and duration of...
Phys.org

NASA fieldwork studies signs of climate change in Arctic and boreal regions

From the window of a NASA Gulfstream III research aircraft, Alaska looks like a pristine wilderness untouched by humans. The land is covered in lush, green vegetation and dotted with bright blue lakes. Snow-capped mountains reach toward the sky, and chocolate milk-colored rivers snake across the landscape. The obvious signs of human activity—cities, roads, infrastructure—are hard to spot.
earth.com

Vegetation is a key driver of energy flux in the Arctic

The Arctic is warming up at twice the average global rate and this is predicted to affect a variety of biogeophysical variables, such as rainfall, permafrost temperatures, ice mass, snow thickness and the structure and composition of Arctic vegetation. In turn, different types of vegetation influence the surface energy budget (SEB), which is the energy exchange between the Earth’s surface and the atmosphere. It is thus highly relevant to ask how the various types of vegetation found in the Arctic affect the surface energy budget, in order to understand how energy exchange in this sensitive area may change in the future.
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes

There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others. Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay. Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.
scitechdaily.com

An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth

An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Interesting Engineering

An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs

The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
studyfinds.org

‘Warming hole’ in North Atlantic not a sign of apocalyptic climate change event

MIAMI — While the Earth is getting warmer, the water is actually getting colder in a subpolar North Atlantic region called the “warming hole.” Although some scientists predict that changing ocean temperatures like this could lead to sudden climate change events — like in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow” — a new study says that’s not necessarily what we’re seeing here.
iheart.com

Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano

Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
scitechdaily.com

Antarctic Volcano: A Mountain of Terror?

Mount Terror might sound like a place to avoid. But this Antarctic volcano is not as terrifying as its name implies. From a geological perspective, the mountain itself is relatively benign. Located on the eastern side of Ross Island, it is a shield volcano that consists of numerous pyroclastic cones and lava domes. However, the volcano is now extinct—meaning that scientists consider it unlikely to erupt again. The last known eruption occurred in the Pleistocene, the geological epoch that lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago. Additionally, the mountain’s youngest igneous rocks are almost 1 million years old. In contrast, the neighboring Mount Erebus—thought to be the southernmost active volcano in the world—contains a churning lava lake within its caldera.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Discovered a Huge River Hidden Under Antarctica

Scientists have to factor in all kinds of variables when it comes to predicting ice loss in Antarctica as the world warms up. Now researchers need to take into account a huge river that runs for some 460 kilometers (286 miles) deep beneath the ice; a distance longer than the river Thames that runs through London in the UK.
Vice

An Impact That Rippled the Surface of Mars Has Deepened a Major Mystery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. NASA’s InSight mission, which landed on Mars in 2018, has spent years gazing into the red planet’s interior by recording “marsquakes” that ripple through this alien world, providing an unprecedented view of its enigmatic subterranean layers.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
