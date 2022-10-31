Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Summer Thawing Occurs Nearly a Month Earlier and Lasts Nearly Two Months Longer in Antarctica, Research Says
New research from Colgate University alters our understanding of seasonal thawing in parts of Antarctica, revealing that summer thawing occurs nearly a month earlier and lasts nearly two months longer than previously thought. Antarctic summer thaw starts earlier and ends later than previously believed. The study, "Timing and duration of...
Phys.org
NASA fieldwork studies signs of climate change in Arctic and boreal regions
From the window of a NASA Gulfstream III research aircraft, Alaska looks like a pristine wilderness untouched by humans. The land is covered in lush, green vegetation and dotted with bright blue lakes. Snow-capped mountains reach toward the sky, and chocolate milk-colored rivers snake across the landscape. The obvious signs of human activity—cities, roads, infrastructure—are hard to spot.
earth.com
Vegetation is a key driver of energy flux in the Arctic
The Arctic is warming up at twice the average global rate and this is predicted to affect a variety of biogeophysical variables, such as rainfall, permafrost temperatures, ice mass, snow thickness and the structure and composition of Arctic vegetation. In turn, different types of vegetation influence the surface energy budget (SEB), which is the energy exchange between the Earth’s surface and the atmosphere. It is thus highly relevant to ask how the various types of vegetation found in the Arctic affect the surface energy budget, in order to understand how energy exchange in this sensitive area may change in the future.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes
There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others. Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay. Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs
The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
This state in the U.S. has the greatest number of hoodoos on Earth
Hoodoo in UtahCredit: Bernard Spragg. NZ from Christchurch, New Zealand; Public Domain Image. A hoodoo in geology refers to a column of rock that is tall, thin, and formed by erosion. A typical hoodoo formation may contain soft rock and hard rock which has not been subject to erosion.
Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau
Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
studyfinds.org
‘Warming hole’ in North Atlantic not a sign of apocalyptic climate change event
MIAMI — While the Earth is getting warmer, the water is actually getting colder in a subpolar North Atlantic region called the “warming hole.” Although some scientists predict that changing ocean temperatures like this could lead to sudden climate change events — like in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow” — a new study says that’s not necessarily what we’re seeing here.
iheart.com
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
natureworldnews.com
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
scitechdaily.com
Antarctic Volcano: A Mountain of Terror?
Mount Terror might sound like a place to avoid. But this Antarctic volcano is not as terrifying as its name implies. From a geological perspective, the mountain itself is relatively benign. Located on the eastern side of Ross Island, it is a shield volcano that consists of numerous pyroclastic cones and lava domes. However, the volcano is now extinct—meaning that scientists consider it unlikely to erupt again. The last known eruption occurred in the Pleistocene, the geological epoch that lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago. Additionally, the mountain’s youngest igneous rocks are almost 1 million years old. In contrast, the neighboring Mount Erebus—thought to be the southernmost active volcano in the world—contains a churning lava lake within its caldera.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Scientists Just Discovered a Huge River Hidden Under Antarctica
Scientists have to factor in all kinds of variables when it comes to predicting ice loss in Antarctica as the world warms up. Now researchers need to take into account a huge river that runs for some 460 kilometers (286 miles) deep beneath the ice; a distance longer than the river Thames that runs through London in the UK.
An Impact That Rippled the Surface of Mars Has Deepened a Major Mystery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. NASA’s InSight mission, which landed on Mars in 2018, has spent years gazing into the red planet’s interior by recording “marsquakes” that ripple through this alien world, providing an unprecedented view of its enigmatic subterranean layers.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
Comments / 0