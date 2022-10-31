ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

theatrely.com

Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, and Jordan Donica Will Star in CAMELOT

The 14th century just got reallllllly sexy. The 2023 musical revival of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot will star Tony winner Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac. More casting will be announced at a later date. The Broadway heartthrobs...
Parade

'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
The Ringer

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise

Juliet and Callie sit down to dissect Episodes 10 and 11 of Bachelor in Paradise. This week features a dramatic love triangle between Rodney, Eliza, and Justin (7:58), Hayden’s not-so-great introduction in Paradise (20:59), Johnny and Victoria’s sweat-lodge date (27:15), Genevieve and Aaron’s dramatic altercation (34:31), and more.
ComicBook

Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members

God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Steve Schirripa Shares the Secrets of His First Reagan Family Dinner (Exclusive)

The Reagan family's Sunday dinner is an important part of every single Blue Bloods episode and it used to be exclusive to members of the family. The writers have loosened that rule lately, allowing important characters from the Reagans' lives to join them. During the Season 12 finale, Steve Schirripa finally got to join co-star Bridget Moynahan at the table. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa shared some surprising secrets about breaking bread with the Reagans.
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Star Steve Schirripa Teases Mystery Reunion Project With 'The Sopranos' Star (Exclusive)

The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done plenty of work together recently, through their Sopranos podcast and their best-selling book on the show. Imperioli recently began teasing another project, which could also reunite them with The Sopranos creator David Chase. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa, who now stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, confirmed that he was interested in "anything" Imperioli and Chase might be involved with.
Soap Hub

Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s Past

A former NBC hunk is joining Y&R as a mysterious new character. Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s PastSoap Hub. Viewers are going to learn more about what Diane Jenkins was doing during her years away from Genoa City with the arrival of a new character on The Young and the Restless. Soap opera veteran James Hyde, who played Sam Bennett on Passions, is joining the show as someone from Diane’s past.
theatrely.com

Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing and Dance in Trailer for SPIRITED

Now that Halloween is over, it’s time to bring back Christmas! Check out the latest trailer for Spirited below, including snippets of the original songs by the Tony and Oscar–winning duo Pasek and Paul. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a Scrooge-esque character who wants to monetize the...
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow

New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
theatrely.com

KINKY BOOTS Will Close Off-Broadway

It seems that the Price & Son factory is shutting its doors here in New York City. Kinky Boots, the Tony- and Olivier-winning musical, will play its final performance Off-Broadway at Stage 42 on November 20. Based on true events, and a film of the same name, the story follows...
