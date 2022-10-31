Read full article on original website
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, and Jordan Donica Will Star in CAMELOT
The 14th century just got reallllllly sexy. The 2023 musical revival of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot will star Tony winner Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac. More casting will be announced at a later date. The Broadway heartthrobs...
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Is LL Cool J Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Sam Hanna Update
LL Cool J did not appear in the second episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, which has prompted some to wonder where the actor was.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Kelsey Grammer remembers John Mahoney as a 'man of merit,' previews how 'Frasier' will address his loss
Actor Kelsey Grammer remembers his late friend and former "Frasier" co-star John Mahoney, who died in 2018, and reveals how the new show will address his passing.
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise
Juliet and Callie sit down to dissect Episodes 10 and 11 of Bachelor in Paradise. This week features a dramatic love triangle between Rodney, Eliza, and Justin (7:58), Hayden’s not-so-great introduction in Paradise (20:59), Johnny and Victoria’s sweat-lodge date (27:15), Genevieve and Aaron’s dramatic altercation (34:31), and more.
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The...
'Blue Bloods': Steve Schirripa Shares the Secrets of His First Reagan Family Dinner (Exclusive)
The Reagan family's Sunday dinner is an important part of every single Blue Bloods episode and it used to be exclusive to members of the family. The writers have loosened that rule lately, allowing important characters from the Reagans' lives to join them. During the Season 12 finale, Steve Schirripa finally got to join co-star Bridget Moynahan at the table. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa shared some surprising secrets about breaking bread with the Reagans.
'Blue Bloods' Star Steve Schirripa Teases Mystery Reunion Project With 'The Sopranos' Star (Exclusive)
The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done plenty of work together recently, through their Sopranos podcast and their best-selling book on the show. Imperioli recently began teasing another project, which could also reunite them with The Sopranos creator David Chase. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa, who now stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, confirmed that he was interested in "anything" Imperioli and Chase might be involved with.
Meet the Blue Bloods season 13 cast: who's who in the police drama
After 13 years, its fantastic how much of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast is still intact from the show's early day. Let's get reacquainted with them.
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, More Will Star in Disney’s HERCULES Musical
Here's the gospel truth: this is a star-studded cast! The Paper Mill Playhouse production of Disney’s Hercules will feature Bradley Gibson as Hercules and Isabelle McCalla as Meg, along with Tony winners James Monroe Iglehart as Phil and Shuler Hensley as Hades. As previously announced, the musical begins performances...
Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s Past
A former NBC hunk is joining Y&R as a mysterious new character. Passions Star James Hyde Joins Y&R as a Man from Diane’s PastSoap Hub. Viewers are going to learn more about what Diane Jenkins was doing during her years away from Genoa City with the arrival of a new character on The Young and the Restless. Soap opera veteran James Hyde, who played Sam Bennett on Passions, is joining the show as someone from Diane’s past.
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing and Dance in Trailer for SPIRITED
Now that Halloween is over, it’s time to bring back Christmas! Check out the latest trailer for Spirited below, including snippets of the original songs by the Tony and Oscar–winning duo Pasek and Paul. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a Scrooge-esque character who wants to monetize the...
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow
New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
KINKY BOOTS Will Close Off-Broadway
It seems that the Price & Son factory is shutting its doors here in New York City. Kinky Boots, the Tony- and Olivier-winning musical, will play its final performance Off-Broadway at Stage 42 on November 20. Based on true events, and a film of the same name, the story follows...
