Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Ian Whittaker, Set Decorator on ‘Alien,’ ‘Howards End’ and ‘Tommy,’ Dies at 94
The Oscar winner (and four-time nominee) also worked on 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Anna and the King' with everyone from Charlie Chaplin and Ken Russell to Prince and Ang Lee. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Ian Whittaker, the British...
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Angela Lansbury, star of TV, film and theatre, dies aged 96
Lansbury won an Oscar nomination for her first role in the 1944 film Gaslight, and gained international acclaim as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Why Angela Lansbury Found Playing Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher ‘Second Nature to Me’
As Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher, veteran film and theater actress Angela Lansbury became a beloved friend whom millions of viewers welcomed into their living rooms every week. “Being Jessica was second nature to me because she embodied all of the qualities that I like about women,” Angela said. “She was valiant and liberal and athletic and exciting and sexy and all kinds of good stuff that women are of a certain age are not given credit for.”
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Watch: 'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
Anne Hathaway Doubts ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Possible Now, but Says ‘They Could Relaunch It’ and ‘Find New People to Do It’
“The Devil Wears Prada” remains one of Anne Hathaway’s most enduring hits, but the Oscar winner isn’t too sold on returning for a potential sequel. Hathaway was recently asked about returning for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” during an interview on “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly). She said a sequel would be “tempting” to make but also probably not possible considering just how much print media has changed since the original film opened in 2006. “I don’t know if there can be,” Hathaway said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and...
The Wonder review – a haunting period drama of faith and reason
Florence Pugh stars as a nurse called in to verify a miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s powerful story set in 19th-century Ireland. “This is the beginning,” says the voice of Niamh Algar, “of a film called The Wonder.” As Matthew Herbert’s haunting seascape of a score swoops, clangs and swirls, we see a film set – scaffolded buildings within a vast studio, much like the opening of Pedro Almodóvar’s recent short film The Human Voice. Ace cinematographer Ari Wegner’s camera slowly ventures into one of these sets to rest upon the face of Florence Pugh, as Algar’s hypnotic narration continues, telling us: “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their story with complete devotion.”
Gabriel Byrne – Walking With Ghosts
Sometimes when you walk into a theater for a show you know little to nothing about, you hope it’s going to be simple and straightforward, with no contrivances or excessive theatrics. That rarely happens on Broadway because producers want to deliver a “big show” with singing, dancing and special effects. But, once in a while, along comes a show like Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts—playing now through December 30 at the Music Box Theatre—that is theatrical comfort food, delivering a pleasing evening of relaxed storytelling that leaves you more than satisfied and even a little thrilled as you exit the theater.
Why ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Director Wanted Anything But a Traditional Irish Music Soundtrack
When “Banshees of Inisherin” filmmaker Martin McDonagh first mentioned the film to composer Carter Burwell, he kept the pitch simple. “It’s about two guys breaking up.”. A few years later, McDonagh sent the script over and again, he didn’t preface it with anything. Says Burwell, “He...
Irish misery makes for grand entertainment in The Banshees of Inisherin
The influence of Ireland on the modern movie landscape is undeniable, whether it’s actors like Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Saoirse Ronan, Brendan Gleeson, and Cillian Murphy, or directors like Jim Sheridan, Martin McDonagh, and Neil Jordan. But movies made about Ireland are in relatively short supply, and even when they do pop up, they tend to be heavy dramas. McDonagh, who has hopped back and forth across the Atlantic in his career, returns to his ancestral home with The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars. Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) live on the fictional Irish island...
Disenchanted Trailer Sends Amy Adams' Giselle Down a Wicked Path
Watch: Disenchanted Cast on REUNITING 15 Years After Original Film. Amy Adams is taking her happily ever after to the suburbs. In the magical second trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2007 classic Enchanted, Giselle learns the hard way to be careful what you wish for.
