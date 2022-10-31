Read full article on original website
Levant House Fire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Others Sent to the Hospital
A house fire in Levant Sunday night has left one person dead and sent two to the hospital. Fire crews from several departments responded to a fire on Avenue Road early Monday morning. Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says when crews arrived at the scene, they found a large building that was fully involved and a portion of the building that had collapsed. A trailer nearby was also showing signs of smoke. Crews were able to find 3 of the residents, who were then taken to local hospitals with varying injuries. A search of the home also revealed one resident who had perished in the fire. The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Several dogs also died in the fire, but they were able to rescue several dogs and a cat. Strout said, in a post on the Levant Fire & Rescue Facebook page, that he's grateful to the firefighters and ambulance crews who dealt with this tragic fire.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON — A man has died after being hit by a car in Thomaston, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reconstructionists from the Maine State Police have been called to Thomaston to assist Thomaston Police in investigating the incident, which occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Route 1 in front of the Hampton Inn.
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2
Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
Penobscot Grand Jury indicts man accused of crashing truck into a house
BANGOR- A man accused of crashing his truck into a house in Old Town and leaving the scene has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury…. According to police, Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush crashed his pickup into an Old Town police speed radar trailer and then a house before running into the woods in August.
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
Woman dead after crash in Readfield
Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
Maine businessowner sentenced for defrauding pandemic assistance program
A Maine man charged with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months behind bars. According to the Bangor Daily News, 44-year-old Nathan Reardon of Skowhegan and Plymouth pleaded guilty to the charges in June. He was accused of obtaining a PPP loan totaling $60,000 in 2020 by falsifying information about his business.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
'Everybody's contaminated:' Maine hunters worried about PFAS contamination in animals
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Hunting season is now underway, but with new worries, as many hunters are forced to avoid areas of PFAS contamination. "There's a horse farm up there,” former Fairfield hunter Joe Lefebvre said. “Place is just loaded with deer. It's a great area." Lefebvre used to...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Woman hit and killed by truck
ROCKLAND- A woman died after being hit by a truck in Rockland this morning. Police say it happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. Lorraine Hall,70, of Rockland was struck while in the road next to the crosswalk. Police say the cause of the accident...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
