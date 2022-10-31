ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levant, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z107.3

Levant House Fire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Others Sent to the Hospital

A house fire in Levant Sunday night has left one person dead and sent two to the hospital. Fire crews from several departments responded to a fire on Avenue Road early Monday morning. Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says when crews arrived at the scene, they found a large building that was fully involved and a portion of the building that had collapsed. A trailer nearby was also showing signs of smoke. Crews were able to find 3 of the residents, who were then taken to local hospitals with varying injuries. A search of the home also revealed one resident who had perished in the fire. The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Several dogs also died in the fire, but they were able to rescue several dogs and a cat. Strout said, in a post on the Levant Fire & Rescue Facebook page, that he's grateful to the firefighters and ambulance crews who dealt with this tragic fire.
LEVANT, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2

Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

ETNA, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
ETNA, ME
coast931.com

Woman dead after crash in Readfield

Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
READFIELD, ME
Z107.3

Police Have a Suspect in Threat That Locked Down MDI High School

Classes have been canceled for Wednesday at MDI High School after a serious threat on Tuesday prompted the facility to be placed on lockdown. Will There Be Any After-School Activities Wednesday?. While there will be no classes, officials say after-school activities and practices will be held, as usual. There will...
BAR HARBOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
coast931.com

Maine businessowner sentenced for defrauding pandemic assistance program

A Maine man charged with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months behind bars. According to the Bangor Daily News, 44-year-old Nathan Reardon of Skowhegan and Plymouth pleaded guilty to the charges in June. He was accused of obtaining a PPP loan totaling $60,000 in 2020 by falsifying information about his business.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
ETNA, ME
coast931.com

Etna man found safe after police issue Silver Alert

UPDATE: Public Information Officer Shannon Moss said Monday that Nolin had been found safe. Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a missing man from Etna. The Maine Department of Public Safety said a Silver Alert was issued Monday for 74-year-old Joseph Nolin. He...
ETNA, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman hit and killed by truck

ROCKLAND- A woman died after being hit by a truck in Rockland this morning. Police say it happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. Lorraine Hall,70, of Rockland was struck while in the road next to the crosswalk. Police say the cause of the accident...
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy