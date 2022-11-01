ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

alleghenymountainradio.org

Prescriptions & Coffee

There is a new coffee shop in Marlinton and it is in an unexpected location – the new PMH Pharmacy. Not only did we try a cup of their coffee, which was very good, but we talked to the coffee shop’s barista, about this coffee shop. Story By.
MARLINTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts

DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Contour Airlines celebrates first flight into Greenbrier Valley Airport

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Exciting news if you’re traveling to, or from, the Greenbrier Valley in the near future. After months of searching, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg has a new carrier. Contour Airlines, a partner of American Airlines, landed their first of many flights into the Greenbrier Valley Airport Tuesday afternoon. Contour will […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County residents said they’re “disappointed” after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing early 2023. After over 40 years of business, Kroger announced they’re closing the location in Gassaway due to “several years of poor performance and profitability.” According to a press release, the store currently […]
GASSAWAY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
COVINGTON, VA

