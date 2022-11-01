Read full article on original website
alleghenymountainradio.org
Prescriptions & Coffee
There is a new coffee shop in Marlinton and it is in an unexpected location – the new PMH Pharmacy. Not only did we try a cup of their coffee, which was very good, but we talked to the coffee shop’s barista, about this coffee shop. Story By.
New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
Philippi Elementary School going remote for 2 days due to staff illness
All students at Philippi Elementary School will be learning remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 due to an illness-induced staffing shortage.
One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts
DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
alleghenymountainradio.org
Learn about Rare & Unusual Wildlife at Highlands Bird & Nature Club Meeting November 7
The Highlands Bird and Nature Club holds its next meeting on November 7. Dan Bieker, Assistant Professor of Natural Sciences at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville, will speak at the meeting. “The program is entitled ‘Rare and Unusual Wildlife of Virginia’ and it’s just talking about some of the...
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
Contour Airlines celebrates first flight into Greenbrier Valley Airport
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Exciting news if you’re traveling to, or from, the Greenbrier Valley in the near future. After months of searching, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg has a new carrier. Contour Airlines, a partner of American Airlines, landed their first of many flights into the Greenbrier Valley Airport Tuesday afternoon. Contour will […]
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Kroger Announces Closure In West Virginia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOWKTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County residents said they’re “disappointed” after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing early 2023. After over 40 years of business, Kroger announced they’re closing the location in Gassaway due to “several years of poor performance and profitability.” According to a press release, the store currently […]
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
West Virginia city named among most beautiful US towns to visit
A small city in Upshur County made Trips to Discover's 2022 list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in the United States.
What will Elkins’ historic Tygart Hotel look like after renovations?
The owner has released renderings of what the Tygart Hotel will look like after its current renovation.
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
Babydog making appearance in ‘Christmas at The Greenbrier’ movie
You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort that features West Virginia's favorite Bulldog.
