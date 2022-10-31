Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Return Plans For Randy Orton
Randy Orton has been out of action for a long time due to his back injury. He was written off WWE television after being attacked by The Usos. During a GiveMeSport interview with WrestleVotes, it was reported that WWE’s original plans for The Viper’s return would have seen him immediately turn on Matt Riddle and begin a feud between the two.
bodyslam.net
Dana Brooke Believes Another All Women’s WWE Premium Live Event Is On The Way
It looks like Evolution 2 may be coming, whether its with that name or a new one. According to Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, the premium live event will return “in the near future.” She spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, and was very positive about the subject. Although “it might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it.”
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (11/3/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 3 on Hulu. Matches were taped on October 31 from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. You can read the results for the show below. – Kiana James def. Dana Brooke. – R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin def. Duke Hudson...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Results – Cassidy vs Shibata, Women’s Tag Team Match And More
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage features an All Atlantic Dream Match and more. You can find the full advertised card below. – AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata. – Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. – Samoa Joe &...
bodyslam.net
Maria Kanellis Recalls The Death Threats She Received While Pregnant During WWE Run
Maria Kanellis would eventually make her return to WWE in 2017 alongside her husband. Unfortunately for them, their stint in WWE was not memorable, and they were let go. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Maria Kanellis revealed how she was harassed by fans when she took time off during her pregnancy.
bodyslam.net
WWE Scrapped Plans For Scarlett Bordeaux And Damien Priest Pairing In 2019
Some interesting plans for 2019 have now come out. Fightful Select now reports that in 2019. Scarlett Bordeaux was actually set to manage Damain Priest, but Priest didn’t think that she was a good fit for that spot. This was actually when they were still in developmental. Scarlett is...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1/22)
WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. –...
bodyslam.net
Confirmation On If Sami Zayn Will Be At WWE Crown Jewel
It looks like one of the most entertaining acts in all of wrestling will miss the Saudi event once again. Sami Zayn usually does not appear at Saudi Arabian WWE events due to his status as a Syrian Muslim, as well as his Sami for Syria charity. Some thought with how prominent his character is now in The Bloodline’s storyline, many believed that Sami may make the trip.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results (11/1/2022)
WWE aired this week’s edition of WWE NXT on Tuesday night and the card featured several high profile matches. You can read the results below. Pretty Deadly defeat Wes Lee And Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. Follow Corey at @CoreyBrennanBS on Twitter. If you enjoy...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Results (11/1/22)
The November 1 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. Rey Fenix def. AR Fox. Toni Storm def. Diamante. Danhausen...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 14 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 2 from Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. – Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. – Ren Narita & David...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Hypes New Merchandise
Taylor Wilde finally has her own t-shirt. Taylor took to her social media Twitter account earlier and announced that she’s got a shirt available for purchase at shopimpact.com. Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling after an almost year-long hiatus from the company at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory during...
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Wanted WWE To Sign Logan Paul While He Was Executive Director Of RAW
Paul Heyman has always had an eye on Logan Paul. Paul Heyman has disclosed that, when serving as the executive director of WWE Raw, he pitched Logan Paul about joining the company. Currently, Heyman is working with Paul alongside Roman Reigns, who he currently manages as Reigns’ wise man. When asked if there was any trepidation to undertake a program with a star like Logan given his lack of expertise, Heyman gave his statement on WWE After The Bell.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent Have Expressed Interest In House Shows For The Promotion
Fans were shocked to see Jeff Jarrett’s debut on the November 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, along with his signature guitar. What was even more shocking was when Tony Khan announced him as the new Director of Business Development in a tweet hours later. According to the latest edition...
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning A Kevin Owens Like Debut On WWE Main Roster For Grayson Waller
It looks like Grayson Waller may be in line for a main roster debut in a big way. While speaking with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes stated that WWE is planning a Kevin Owens-like main roster debut for Grayson Waller. “WWE really likes Grayson Waller and really see something in him.“. “He may...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Announces 4 Matches For 11/10 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce 4 matches for next weeks show. Two titles will be defamed, when both Jordynne Grace and Brian Myers put their titles on the line next week. Jordynne takes on Gisele Shaw, and Myers takes on Joe Hendry.
bodyslam.net
NWA Powerrr Results (11/1/22)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on November 1 on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. Jax Dane and Chris Silvio, Esq. are at the podium. They take over the screen and use it to show that Heather Mayweather texted Dane and him to help her screw in a lightbulb because she’s been having a hard time doing it on her own. Silvio said Anthony Mayweather a coward and Mrs. Mayweather, like her son, also calls Dane “daddy.”
bodyslam.net
AEW Star Frankie Kazarian Hypes IMPACT Wrestling World Title Match Against Josh Alexander for LIVE Overdrive Event in November
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account earlier today and posted a video clip of AEW star Frankie Kazarian talking up his World Title Match with Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling Overdrive on November 18th from Louisville, Kentucky. Frankie got his shot by defeating former X Division Champion...
bodyslam.net
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta Match
WWE are not letting Nakamura wrestle in NOAH without restrictions. It was recently announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will square off against The Great Muta at the NOAH The New Year show on January 1st, 2023. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE will be placing restrictions on Nakamura’s upcoming huge match.
Comments / 0