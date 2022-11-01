A Clark County man and woman face charges in relation to an alleged robbery of a home that was in the evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire. Christina Peiffer, 28, of Camas, and William Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, each face a charge of residential burglary and second-degree theft. During their first appearances in Clark County Superior Court on Oct. 21, Peiffer’s bail was set at $5,000 and Golyshevsky’s bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for arraignments on Nov. 4.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO