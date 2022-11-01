Read full article on original website
Related
CCSO: Man arrested after truck found driving on rim, throwing sparks
A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving a truck recklessly, including on a rim, and resisting arrest in Clark County, Wash, officials said.
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust
Arizona officials seized a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons, including rainbow fentanyl, firearms and a battering ram from a residence.
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
thereflector.com
Two in court for alleged robbery in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A Clark County man and woman face charges in relation to an alleged robbery of a home that was in the evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire. Christina Peiffer, 28, of Camas, and William Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, each face a charge of residential burglary and second-degree theft. During their first appearances in Clark County Superior Court on Oct. 21, Peiffer’s bail was set at $5,000 and Golyshevsky’s bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for arraignments on Nov. 4.
KATU.com
'Large quantities' of fentanyl retrieved from suspect's underpants in Clark County arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of fentanyl from a suspect that had hidden the illicit drug in his underpants on Sunday night. Deputy M. Gonzalez was on a routine patrol around 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen car parked at...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Cully neighborhood
A woman has died and a man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Portland's Cully neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
Body camera footage shows struggle between Washington County deputy, man who tried to grab gun at ER
Body camera footage released Monday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows a bloody struggle unfold after investigators say a man tried to grab a deputy’s gun inside a Hillsboro emergency room Oct. 24, leading the deputy to stab him multiple times. Sheriff’s officials identified the attacker Monday...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
Two men Charged for Making and Distributing Over 300,000 Fentanyl Pills
PORTLAND - Two Portland area men are facing federal charges today for running a local drug trafficking organization responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. James Dunn, Jr., 61, of Milwaukie, Oregon and Joshua Clay Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, Washington have been charged...
KATU.com
Oct. 25 gunshot homicide victim identified, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. — The victim in an October 25 homicide on North Peninsular Avenue has been identified as Eric Sean Medrano, 53. Portland Police Bureau officers had responded to a call at 9:02 p.m. at the 9300 block of the avenue, where they found Medrano suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man hospitalized after fentanyl found in underwear: Officials
Authorities investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Orchards, Wash. arrested a man Saturday after they allegedly discovered fentanyl concealed in his underwear.
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
kptv.com
Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
‘It’s almost pointless’: Homeless people with felony charges lose hope of getting off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of homeless encampments line parts of Portland’s Southeast Powell Boulevard. It’s a popular place for many homeless people with cars and large tents and a hot spot for the city’s Rapid Response crews. While everyone has a different story about how they...
Comments / 0