Clark County, WA

Two in court for alleged robbery in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone

A Clark County man and woman face charges in relation to an alleged robbery of a home that was in the evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire. Christina Peiffer, 28, of Camas, and William Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, each face a charge of residential burglary and second-degree theft. During their first appearances in Clark County Superior Court on Oct. 21, Peiffer’s bail was set at $5,000 and Golyshevsky’s bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for arraignments on Nov. 4.
Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
Oct. 25 gunshot homicide victim identified, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. — The victim in an October 25 homicide on North Peninsular Avenue has been identified as Eric Sean Medrano, 53. Portland Police Bureau officers had responded to a call at 9:02 p.m. at the 9300 block of the avenue, where they found Medrano suffering from a gunshot wound.
Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
