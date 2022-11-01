Duncan Camacho has dedicated his life to helping people. He has served the public in many capacities and is currently a local ICU nurse. I have gotten to know Duncan, and he has a genuine heart for this community and a commitment to making the 18th Legislative District an even better place to live and thrive. His background in health care would be a huge advantage to the citizens of our district as he advocates for us in Olympia. Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO