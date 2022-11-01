Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
Clark County Council approves resolution in support of regional law enforcement training center
The Clark County Council recently approved a resolution that supports a Criminal Justice Training Commission expansion to add a regional law enforcement training center in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, like other agencies across Washington, has experienced challenges with recruitment and retention of deputies due to factors like...
KGW
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lays out her thoughts on homelessness in Portland
We previously talked to challenger Rene Gonzalez to get his take on homelessness. Now we’re talking to the incumbent, Jo Ann Hardesty.
thereflector.com
Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems
A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho
Duncan Camacho has dedicated his life to helping people. He has served the public in many capacities and is currently a local ICU nurse. I have gotten to know Duncan, and he has a genuine heart for this community and a commitment to making the 18th Legislative District an even better place to live and thrive. His background in health care would be a huge advantage to the citizens of our district as he advocates for us in Olympia. Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho.
WWEEK
Mayor’s Office and Metro Officials Spar Over Idea to Reallocate Homelessness Dollars to Benefit Portland
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler presented a five-part plan to end camping on the streets of Portland. It included an ambitious set of goals, all of which are currently unfunded: build sanctioned campsites that accommodate 500 people, start construction on 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2033, ban unsanctioned camping, create diversion programs for camping citations to avoid a criminal record, and more.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall is dedicated to protecting our greater good
I am deeply grateful that Sue Marshall is working so hard on behalf of our community. Sue is exactly the type of voice, heart, lived experience and vision we need at the county, state and national level. Her candidacy is giving many the hope that comes with her rational, actionable solutions.
Gresham secures trio of grants to fund community projects
Pedestrian trails, ADA sidewalks, solar panels to be funded with awarded dollarsThe city of Gresham has been awarded three different grants in the past month that will fund improvements from parks to renewable energy. Gresham got $4.2 million from the Metro Parks and Nature Bond, a $7.6 million Metro Regional Flexible Funds Program grant; and a $579k Oregon Department of Energy Community Renewable Energy grant. "We take great pride in our ability to stretch city dollars further, and these recent grant awards are another example of that." said City Manager Nina Vetter. The Metro Parks bond will...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Greg Kimsey is our only choice for county auditor
Greg Kimsey has served as Clark County County auditor for several years with integrity and honesty. Brett Simpson, on the other hand, is neck deep in the fringe, far-right group that infiltrated and now wields far too much power, division and infighting within the Clark County Republican Party. We see his campaign steeped in slander and defamation and not any qualification of his to hold the office.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Duncan Camacho will put people first
Duncan Camacho is a man of science and a man of his word. As an ICU nurse, he knows first-hand what it means to truly care for people and how to face challenges realistically, using credible evidence and a clear head. Unlike his opponent, a lawyer who tells the audience...
thereflector.com
Ridgefield discusses infrastructure improvements, tax area for Costco
Bringing a Costco to Ridgefield received more attention last week as the city council considered the establishment of a special taxing zone that would funnel anticipated collections into improving infrastructure. During its Oct. 27 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council heard from consultants and city staff about the potential declaration of...
Portland City Council candidate and incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty’s stance on the city’s homeless crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — With six days left until Election Day, KGW is sitting down with each candidate for the Portland City Council race to hear their stance on the homeless and housing crisis. Recent polls show that this is a top issue for Portland voters this election. Earlier this...
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: I’m excited to vote for Gluesenkamp Perez
As a single mother and a small business owner, I know how hard it is to be a working parent in 2022. Thanks to an overwhelming lack of affordable child care options, far too many of us have struggled to find care for our children so we can maintain our jobs.
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigns amid pressure
Nike Greene, the director of Portland’s Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is resigning just three years after taking the job as the city approaches another record year of shootings and homicides. Greene, 48, submitted a two-page resignation letter Monday to Mike Myers, Portland community safety transition director, saying her...
The Portland Mercury
Elections Office Clears Gonzalez Campaign and Schnitzer of Additional Campaign Violations
An investigation by the City Auditor’s office found no violations of campaign finance regulations by both City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez's campaign and one of his largest donors. The complaint centers on a deal between Schnitzer Property Management LLC and the Gonzalez campaign, in which the management company—owned by...
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
The Portland Mercury
City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts
Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
Mailer prompts Rene Gonzalez campaign to send cease and desist letter to Jo Ann Hardesty campaign
PORTLAND, Ore — Early Monday afternoon, Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez surveyed the damage to his campaign office in downtown Portland. He said someone threw rocks through a glass door and window during a 'direct action' protest event late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. "It's a bit...
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
Comments / 0