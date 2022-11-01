ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thereflector.com

Clark County Council approves resolution in support of regional law enforcement training center

The Clark County Council recently approved a resolution that supports a Criminal Justice Training Commission expansion to add a regional law enforcement training center in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, like other agencies across Washington, has experienced challenges with recruitment and retention of deputies due to factors like...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems

A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho

Duncan Camacho has dedicated his life to helping people. He has served the public in many capacities and is currently a local ICU nurse. I have gotten to know Duncan, and he has a genuine heart for this community and a commitment to making the 18th Legislative District an even better place to live and thrive. His background in health care would be a huge advantage to the citizens of our district as he advocates for us in Olympia. Please join me in voting for Duncan Camacho.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Mayor’s Office and Metro Officials Spar Over Idea to Reallocate Homelessness Dollars to Benefit Portland

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler presented a five-part plan to end camping on the streets of Portland. It included an ambitious set of goals, all of which are currently unfunded: build sanctioned campsites that accommodate 500 people, start construction on 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2033, ban unsanctioned camping, create diversion programs for camping citations to avoid a criminal record, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham secures trio of grants to fund community projects

Pedestrian trails, ADA sidewalks, solar panels to be funded with awarded dollarsThe city of Gresham has been awarded three different grants in the past month that will fund improvements from parks to renewable energy. Gresham got $4.2 million from the Metro Parks and Nature Bond, a $7.6 million Metro Regional Flexible Funds Program grant; and a $579k Oregon Department of Energy Community Renewable Energy grant. "We take great pride in our ability to stretch city dollars further, and these recent grant awards are another example of that." said City Manager Nina Vetter. The Metro Parks bond will...
GRESHAM, OR
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Greg Kimsey is our only choice for county auditor

Greg Kimsey has served as Clark County County auditor for several years with integrity and honesty. Brett Simpson, on the other hand, is neck deep in the fringe, far-right group that infiltrated and now wields far too much power, division and infighting within the Clark County Republican Party. We see his campaign steeped in slander and defamation and not any qualification of his to hold the office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Duncan Camacho will put people first

Duncan Camacho is a man of science and a man of his word. As an ICU nurse, he knows first-hand what it means to truly care for people and how to face challenges realistically, using credible evidence and a clear head. Unlike his opponent, a lawyer who tells the audience...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Ridgefield discusses infrastructure improvements, tax area for Costco

Bringing a Costco to Ridgefield received more attention last week as the city council considered the establishment of a special taxing zone that would funnel anticipated collections into improving infrastructure. During its Oct. 27 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council heard from consultants and city staff about the potential declaration of...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts

Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy