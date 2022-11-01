Read full article on original website
Related
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
hh-today.com
On Second Avenue, blank wall now has art
For the past few days I had been been hoping to catch up with the artist who created a new mural on Second Avenue in Albany. And late on Tuesday I did. The artist is Eileen Hinckle of Corvallis, and her new artwork covers the entire street-facing wall of an old storage building at 765 Second Ave. S.E.
Comments / 0