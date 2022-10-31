INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No. 24 Central Missouri Jennies volleyball is ranked sixth in the most recent NCAA-II Central Regional Rankings released Wednesday, Nov. 2, by the NCAA. Wayne State (Neb.) checks in as the top seed with an overall record of 27-1, followed by Concordia-St. Paul (23-3), Minnesota Duluth (23-3), Northwest Missouri (26-6), and rounding out the top-five is Nebraska-Kearney (24-4). Following the Jennies (18-9) in sixth place is Southwest Minnesota State (21-5) and rounding out the top eight teams in the regional rankings is Central Oklahoma (24-5).

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO