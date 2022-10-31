Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
ucmathletics.com
No. 24 Jennies Volleyball Hosts No. 17 Ichabods and Hornets This Weekend
Match 28: No. 17 Washburn (20-6, 12-6 MIAA) vs No. 24 Central Missouri (18-9, 13-5 MIAA) Friday, Nov. 4 | 7:00 p.m. | Warrensburg, Mo. (Multipurpose Building) Match 29: Emporia State (4-23, 1-17 MIAA) vs No. 24 Central Missouri (18-9, 13-5 MIAA) Saturday, Nov. 5 | 6:30 p.m. | Warrensburg,...
ucmathletics.com
Mules and Jennies Cross Country Set for MIAA Championships Saturday
WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- The University of Central Missouri Mules and Jennies cross country teams are set to compete in the MIAA Championships Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo. The men's 8k race is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. with the women's 5k...
KCTV 5
Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning. “The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:
ucmathletics.com
Jennies Volleyball No. 6 in Latest NCAA-II Central Regional Rankings
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No. 24 Central Missouri Jennies volleyball is ranked sixth in the most recent NCAA-II Central Regional Rankings released Wednesday, Nov. 2, by the NCAA. Wayne State (Neb.) checks in as the top seed with an overall record of 27-1, followed by Concordia-St. Paul (23-3), Minnesota Duluth (23-3), Northwest Missouri (26-6), and rounding out the top-five is Nebraska-Kearney (24-4). Following the Jennies (18-9) in sixth place is Southwest Minnesota State (21-5) and rounding out the top eight teams in the regional rankings is Central Oklahoma (24-5).
Storm expected, Friday night games being moved
Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
Supply issues force Douglas Co. Sheriff to change uniforms
The Douglas County, Kansas, Sheriff's office retired its French blue uniforms because of supply issues and is now wearing a new color and style.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
Leavenworth woman convicted for deadly stabbing of fiancé
A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in 2021 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper
Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
Multiple students suspended after threats, firearms at Lansing High School
The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.
