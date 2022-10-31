ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

ucmathletics.com

Mules and Jennies Cross Country Set for MIAA Championships Saturday

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- The University of Central Missouri Mules and Jennies cross country teams are set to compete in the MIAA Championships Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo. The men's 8k race is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. with the women's 5k...
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning. “The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:
LAWRENCE, KS
ucmathletics.com

Jennies Volleyball No. 6 in Latest NCAA-II Central Regional Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No. 24 Central Missouri Jennies volleyball is ranked sixth in the most recent NCAA-II Central Regional Rankings released Wednesday, Nov. 2, by the NCAA. Wayne State (Neb.) checks in as the top seed with an overall record of 27-1, followed by Concordia-St. Paul (23-3), Minnesota Duluth (23-3), Northwest Missouri (26-6), and rounding out the top-five is Nebraska-Kearney (24-4). Following the Jennies (18-9) in sixth place is Southwest Minnesota State (21-5) and rounding out the top eight teams in the regional rankings is Central Oklahoma (24-5).
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSNT News

Storm expected, Friday night games being moved

Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper

Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS

