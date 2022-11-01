Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
khqa.com
Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
wtad.com
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash to go on trial
A Quincy man, charged after a two-vehicle crash Memorial Day that killed a woman, has again pleaded Not Guilty and will go on trial early next year. Breeden Wike was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday, where he pleaded Not Guilty to counts of Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Reckless Driving. He'll go on trial starting January 9th. Wike was indicted in late June on the counts, and was arrested two days after the wreck. Wike had been guarded by police while he was in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered in the crash. The charges were leveled one day after the crash at 12th and Locust in Quincy. Police said that Wike ran a red light while on Locust, and ran directly into a second vehicle. 39-year old Kayla Beaston-Smith died in the wreck.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
muddyrivernews.com
One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
wlds.com
Substance In Rushville IDHS Facility Identified By Authorities, But Information Not Released
The substance that sent an Illinois Department of Human Services employee at Rushville to the hospital yesterday morning has been identified. WGEM says that the substance was identified by the Peoria Hazmat Team along with the Illinois State Police, but information about what exactly the “white powdery substance” was has not been released.
aledotimesrecord.com
Seven sentenced to prison for meth distribution in west-central Illinois
MACOMB — Seven people were sentenced to prison as a result of arrests for methamphetamine distribution from Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit, according to a McDonough County Sheriff's office release. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb...
khqa.com
Man cited after hitting QPS school bus
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy Public Schools bus was damaged Monday morning after it was hit by a car. The Adams County Sheriff says it happened just before 8 a.m. near North 24th Street and Weiss Lane. We're told a 2010 Dodge was traveling eastbound on Weiss Lane...
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday traffic enforcement
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the department will be conducting more traffic-related patrols and enforcement over the holiday months. According to a news release, these additional patrols are being conducted due to an increase in traffic crashes in the area. The leading causes of...
khqa.com
Boy injured after dirt bike crash near Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal boy was injured after a crash on the dirt bike he was riding on Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, in Ralls County. The minor, who's age was listed as zero on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report, was riding a Honda dirt bike around 11 p.m. southbound on New London Gravel Road about two miles south of Hannibal when he slowed for traffic in front of him, lost control on the gravel road, and crashed, the MSHP noted in the report.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Police Warn of Fake Money, Cashier’s Checks, and Forged Checks with Online Sales
The Pittsfield Police Department is warning the public about several recent fraud incidents in the area when it comes to selling things online. The Pittsfield Police say that the main target appears to be people buying/selling vehicles or high-dollar items online. The sellers are being duped with forged checks and fake cashier’s checks. Pittsfield Police ask if you choose to sell your vehicle or do any business online, verify all funds before completing the transaction.
khqa.com
New subdivision approved to go up in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A new subdivision will be going up in Hannibal. The Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night approved the subdivision to be built on Stardust Drive. Twelve homes will be built on about 11 acres. This is one of a few subdivisions being built in Hannibal,...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
khqa.com
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Wednesday, Nov, 2, 2022
10/31/22 – 5:41 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Scott Alan Wilkins, 51, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 48th Street and Avenue O, on a charge of driving under suspension. 10/31/22 – 8:55 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Mark Your Calendars for the Quincy Veterans Day Parade
The Veterans deserve our support and thanks, so make plans to attend the annual Quincy Veterans Day Parade happening this Saturday! Here are all the details you need to know. The Quincy Veterans Day Parade will once again march down Maine Street in Quincy on Saturday, November 5th. The parade will start sharply at 10 am at the corner of 12th and Maine and go west down Maine street all the way to 5th and Maine. On the parade's official Facebook event page they say this is an opportunity for you to come out and honor local veterans and their families.
