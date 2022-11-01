ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thriftyminnesota.com

Bachman’s Holiday Ideas House

One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s Holiday Idea House. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
idesignarch.com

Exquisite Modern Penthouse Apartment with Panoramic Views

This inviting modern apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota enjoys breathtaking views overlooking both water and city skyline. Located on the top-floor of the luxurious Edgewater building, the two-bedroom penthouse has a metal spiral staircase that leads to a private rooftop patio. The gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and built-in coffee bar...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Crema Coffee + Cream Opens in Nokomis East

Nokomis has a new coffee shop! Crema Coffee + Crema at 5013 S. 34th Ave., opened on Oct. 12, 2022. It is owned by Leah Owens and Patrick Hankee and managed by Kit Loose. Leah’s lifelong dream was to open a coffee shop. When she was walking with her son Jack, she realized she didn’t have a destination to walk to. Her partner, Patrick, always wanted to own his own business and felt that the dream to create a coffee shop would be perfect. “If we didn’t start this, and somebody else did, we’d be customers,” Patrick said thinking about the long-time need for a coffee shop in the area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Taking Shape

Heart is at the center of everything Matt and Amanda Eastvold create through their namesake furniture company based in Northfield. The couple has built a loyal clientele largely as a result of their thoughtful approach to design and dedication to a family-first ethos across their workroom. “The culture of our shop is one that we want to feel like a family, welcoming—like home. We want to make space for the whole person,” Matt says.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted

Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN

The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
mspmag.com

Must Be Ruff Treats Has Tails Wagging Across the Twin Cities

Must Be Ruff, a Brooklyn Park–based dog treat bakery, is dedicated to serving up healthy treats for dogs of all breeds and sizes. The bakery launched in April 2021, and, just six months into business, secured a spot at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Reggie Carter, founder of Must...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

GREAT TOILET PAPER CHALLENGE AT MINNEHAHA FOOD SHELF

The Minnehaha Food Shelf has seen an enormous increase in demand for its services since the first of the year and several area churches have stepped up to try to meet the demand by collecting a designated personal care item each month. They decided to add a bit of playful competition to their efforts in August by declaring The Great Toilet Paper Challenge to see how many rolls they could collect and how big a mountain of toilet paper they could build.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
luxury-houses.net

Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN

The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
EDINA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy