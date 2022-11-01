Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
thriftyminnesota.com
Bachman’s Holiday Ideas House
One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s Holiday Idea House. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
EP’s other Graffiti Bridge
The Graffiti Bridge made famous by rock legend Prince is long gone. But another graffiti bridge still stands in the same suburban community.
idesignarch.com
Exquisite Modern Penthouse Apartment with Panoramic Views
This inviting modern apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota enjoys breathtaking views overlooking both water and city skyline. Located on the top-floor of the luxurious Edgewater building, the two-bedroom penthouse has a metal spiral staircase that leads to a private rooftop patio. The gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and built-in coffee bar...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Crema Coffee + Cream Opens in Nokomis East
Nokomis has a new coffee shop! Crema Coffee + Crema at 5013 S. 34th Ave., opened on Oct. 12, 2022. It is owned by Leah Owens and Patrick Hankee and managed by Kit Loose. Leah’s lifelong dream was to open a coffee shop. When she was walking with her son Jack, she realized she didn’t have a destination to walk to. Her partner, Patrick, always wanted to own his own business and felt that the dream to create a coffee shop would be perfect. “If we didn’t start this, and somebody else did, we’d be customers,” Patrick said thinking about the long-time need for a coffee shop in the area.
mspmag.com
Taking Shape
Heart is at the center of everything Matt and Amanda Eastvold create through their namesake furniture company based in Northfield. The couple has built a loyal clientele largely as a result of their thoughtful approach to design and dedication to a family-first ethos across their workroom. “The culture of our shop is one that we want to feel like a family, welcoming—like home. We want to make space for the whole person,” Matt says.
Holidazzle returns this month; explore the line-up of festivities
The Holidazzle in Minneapolis' Loring Park returns Friday, Nov. 25 and runs Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 18. Courtesy of 2022 Holidazzle. Holidazzle will return to Loring Park in Minneapolis this holiday season, with the event’s line-up featuring both long-standing traditions and new attractions. The festivities are scheduled to...
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN
The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
mspmag.com
Must Be Ruff Treats Has Tails Wagging Across the Twin Cities
Must Be Ruff, a Brooklyn Park–based dog treat bakery, is dedicated to serving up healthy treats for dogs of all breeds and sizes. The bakery launched in April 2021, and, just six months into business, secured a spot at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Reggie Carter, founder of Must...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
GREAT TOILET PAPER CHALLENGE AT MINNEHAHA FOOD SHELF
The Minnehaha Food Shelf has seen an enormous increase in demand for its services since the first of the year and several area churches have stepped up to try to meet the demand by collecting a designated personal care item each month. They decided to add a bit of playful competition to their efforts in August by declaring The Great Toilet Paper Challenge to see how many rolls they could collect and how big a mountain of toilet paper they could build.
Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins
MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Holiday Theater Shows in the Twin Cities, 2022
From the classics to Bing Crosby, Minnesota is set for holiday performances The post Holiday Theater Shows in the Twin Cities, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN
The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
