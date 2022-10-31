Mutual aid is a common precept among firefighting agencies, but these past several months found an entire contingent from the Chumash Fire Department staffing the U.S. Forest Services’ Figueroa Mountain station, which was shorthanded. The Chumash department is often called away on calls for mutual aid — 50 sorties to fires in 10 states so far this year — but this one was a staffing duty and closer to home: “This is historically Chumash land,” said J.P. Zavalla, fire chief for the department, “and we have many sacred sites here in the Los Padres National Forest. The Chumash Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service have a common goal of protecting our resources here.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO