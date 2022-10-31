Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
M.A. Rasmussen
M.A. Rasmussen died in September at the age of 87. She lived a jam packed life – full of interests and adventures that spanned decades and locales. She was a dynamic and creative soul – and it seemed everything she turned her attention to was an outlet for her creativity.
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Didier
Barbara Jean Stevenson Didier died on April 20, 2022 at the age of 67. She leaves behind a better world for having graced the earth. There is much to be said about this special and multi-talented business, community, and family leader. She would want you to know she had a kind heart, a spiritual relationship, and a loving family.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: Carla Morrison Takes Us on a Music Journey at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Carla Morrison’s performance transcended language and lyrics and left members of the audience from all backgrounds alike floored as they were brought on a journey through love, grief, and finally, to happiness. Morrison was accompanied on stage at Campbell Hall by band members Alejandro Jiménez, Daniel Fraire, and Samuel...
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Jorgia Bordofsky: 1942-2022
Jorgia Bordofsky died on September 28, “heading off to the happy hunting grounds,” as she liked to say. Never mind a little cultural appropriation; this turquoise-wearing Freedom Rider had earned a pass with a lifetime of bona fides. The oldest of four children, Jorgia grew up in Los...
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Santa Barbara Independent
Full Belly Files | An All-Time Cellar Raid
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on October 28, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. For all there is to love about the latest releases of wine — I, for one, am increasingly drawn...
Santa Barbara Independent
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bicyclists v. Pedestrians
Ryan Cruz’s article of October 20 concerning the need for the city to “explore other options” to address the competition between the pedestrian and bicycle traffic on State Street is prescient. In 2006, having lived in the western area of downtown for over one and a half...
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | UCSB Arts & Lectures Hosts Donor Dinner Before SWING OUT Show
On October 8, UCSB Arts & Lectures held a lovely Producers Circle reception and dinner in the Arlington Courtyard prior to the entertaining Joyce Theater’s production SWING OUT at The Granada Theatre. It was the first gathering for this group of major donors, who help make possible the lectures, performances, community outreach, and education that Arts & Lectures provides to the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Grapples with How to Cut Multimillion-Dollar Baby in Half
A friendly but pointed game of tug-of-war played out this Tuesday at the city’s Finance Committee, with members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon, and Randy Rowse grappling with how to spend a $14.6 million surplus in Santa Barbara’s budget. “It’s a good problem to have,” said Friedman.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative Selects Sites to Become Resilience Hubs
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) is pleased to announce three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program. A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire Erupts near Midnight Along Goleta’s Atascadero Creek
[Update: Nov. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m.] The suspect detained at last night’s fire along Atascadero Creek was arrested on a charge of arson, the Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, deputies and County Fire arrived at a brush fire across the creek from the end of Ward Drive in Goleta. A witness on the bike path near Patterson Road gave a description of the suspect who reportedly started the fire. Close to midnight, deputies located a man fitting the description, Jose Martin Alvarez-Castro, 30, of Santa Barbara, who was arrested for felony arson, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, and misdemeanor possession. He is in county jail on $20,000 bail.
Santa Barbara Independent
On-Leave City Attorney Ariel Calonne Gets Unscheduled Performance Review
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday held an unscheduled performance review of City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who has been on paid leave since late July following an undisclosed incident inside the City Attorney’s Office. While no official account of the incident has been provided, sources say Calonne engaged in an unusually loud and heated argument with a colleague, which was then reported by multiple individuals to the city’s Human Resources department.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Fire Department Fills In at Figueroa Station
Mutual aid is a common precept among firefighting agencies, but these past several months found an entire contingent from the Chumash Fire Department staffing the U.S. Forest Services’ Figueroa Mountain station, which was shorthanded. The Chumash department is often called away on calls for mutual aid — 50 sorties to fires in 10 states so far this year — but this one was a staffing duty and closer to home: “This is historically Chumash land,” said J.P. Zavalla, fire chief for the department, “and we have many sacred sites here in the Los Padres National Forest. The Chumash Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service have a common goal of protecting our resources here.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Independent
Servite Eliminates Santa Barbara High Water Polo From the Division I Playoffs
The Division I playoffs were unkind to the Santa Barbara High boys’ water polo team, as visiting Servite built an early lead and cruised to a 9-3 victory on Wednesday night, in a first round match. Mateo Obando scored a goal for Santa Barbara less than a minute into...
Santa Barbara Independent
State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:. State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
