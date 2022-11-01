Read full article on original website
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James is the son of legendary superstar LeBron James, currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School. He is currently a four-star recruit, and a lot of people believe that he will become a solid NBA player. However, it seems as though Bronny James may need some time to develop...
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Grizzlies injury report: Three questionable, three out against Trail Blazers
The Grizzlies have played just two games so far this season with Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane available.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
ESPN
Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown
Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Reveals The Financial Advice His Mother Gave Him When He Got Drafted: "I Couldn't Spend Money I Make From The Celtics"
Jayson Tatum is a multi-millionaire living off a maximum contract given to him by the Boston Celtics. Tatum was a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft and has lived up to the hype from day one. He's already solidified himself as a perennial All-NBA caliber player who is expected to push toward winning MVPs soon.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months. This...
Yardbarker
Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy
Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."
As a player, Steve Nash achieved amazing success, leading the Suns to the top of the standings for years before retiring as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. As a coach, however, Nash isn't nearly as accomplished. Since taking over as coach, the Nets have...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly tough start to the season. They finally picked up their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets in a great team performance that saw the players finally convert on 3-point opportunities. One of the reasons for success was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and revitalizing what has been a very poor Lakers' bench unit.
Yardbarker
Is A Pacers Trade Inevitable?
Your Los Angeles Lakers have figured out a possible formula to gain some wins moving forward, but moving Russell Westbrook to the bench doesn't stop trade rumors from circulating. Among the rumors, Indiana Pacers vets Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have emerged once again as potential trade targets for the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see great results from their latest risky move to add Russell Westbrook to the bench lineup and end his time as a starter in the NBA. Westbrook had the most consecutive starts in the last decade, a record that he had to give up after coming off the bench in LA's last 2 games and doing so in tonight's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance
The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
Yardbarker
Jazz's Biggest Winners & Losers from Grizzlies Beatdown
The Utah Jazz seized control of this contest early, did not look back, and simply cruised to victory. The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, looked nervous out of the gate as the Jazz remained undefeated at home and raised their overall record to 6-2. The Jazz played all 12...
ESPN
George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out
HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
Yardbarker
Grizzlies hold off Blazers behind Desmond Bane's 29 points
Desmond Bane scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and also had eight rebounds and five assists to help the Memphis Grizzlies register a 111-106 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Ja Morant recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Memphis...
Yardbarker
Hot Blazers set to face inconsistent Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers will aim to continue their surprisingly solid start when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Trail Blazers have won five of their first six contests after winning just 27 games a season ago when their eight-season playoff streak came to an end. Portland...
