The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO