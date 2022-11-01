Read full article on original website
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
KSDK
What's wrong with the St. Louis Blues? | Locked On Blues
Josh Hyman breaks down the St. Louis Blues' 5 game-losing streak. He discusses who is most to blame, Jordan Kyrou's struggles.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
KTVZ
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, and Lonnie Walker hit a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead in the third quarter and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels’ two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play for Ryan, the newcomer who drilled a tying 3.
Golden Knights Find a Way Yet Again, Theodore Saves Win Streak
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore scored the game-winning overtime goal to give Vegas the 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Slow Start Not All On Berube’s Shoulders
The 2022-23 St. Louis Blues are off to a 3-5-0 start after winning their first three games. There are many issues that contribute to their lack of success to begin the season, but the blame doesn’t lie at the feet of head coach Craig Berube. I don’t think there are any logical arguments to call for the firing of Berube, and general manager Doug Armstrong agrees.
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season
The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
O'Reilly hopes different look to line can boost scoring output
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is hoping a new linemate can help get him going. Off to the worst statistical start to his 14-year NHL career with one goal and a minus-11 in eight games, the Blues captain will have Noel Acciari flanked on his right wing, along with Brayden Schenn when the ...
KTVZ
Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88
CHICAGO (AP) — Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88. Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second straight win despite an off night for stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Led by Green and Goran Dragic, who had 16 points, Chicago’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s bench 49-28. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with five 3-pointers and 24 points. Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 boards.
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
KTVZ
George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out
HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101. It’s the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, who did not make the road trip because of stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. It’s the fifth straight game he’s missed, and his time off will stretch to six games Friday when the team visits San Antonio. Alperen Sengun had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen Green scored 22 points for the Rockets.
Suns update: Deandre Ayton on course to return Friday vs. Blazers
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams doesn't have a "definitive answer" on whether Deandre Ayton will play Friday against Portland, but the Suns starting center is trending in that direction. Ayton fully participated in Thursday's practice. He got up shots before Tuesday's win against Minnesota. He has missed the last two games with the...
