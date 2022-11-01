Divorce is hard on everyone. Most obvious statement I could have possibly made right? Even if it‘s the best thing for for the two people in the relationship, it‘s still an incredibly hard process. You build a life with someone, share a house, possessions, bank accounts and then you spend months or even years picking at each other trying to decide who gets what. Arguing over every little thing trying to get what you deserve or potentially what you think they don’t. What makes it exponentially harder is when there are kids involved. How do you work through your emotions, your pain, frustrations, your own thoughts, figuring out how to co-parent while trying to take care of some little humans dependent on you for their very survival? I can only share my story and some of the things I learned along the way. Hopefully this gives someone a little insight, a little realization that you are not alone.

4 DAYS AGO