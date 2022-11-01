ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Scary Mommy

Is There A “Normal” Age To Start Shaving? How To Tell When Your Kid’s Ready

I think most of us have shaving stories from our youth. Mine? My mom thought it would be stupid for me to shave since I was blonde, and she insisted no one could see my leg hair. She felt the "smooth leg" goal was a senseless standard put on women and said I'd regret starting. So, she did not teach me. There came a day when another girl made fun of my body hair, and then I found Mom's razor and did my best to teach myself.
The Atlantic

I Didn’t Want My Children to Know—And Then I Did

For many years, Achut Deng’s survival required her to focus, not on the multiple tragedies and near-death experiences that she had endured before reaching the age of 10, but on the safety and stability that she was precariously striving toward. So when she had children of her own, eventually building a middle-class life in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she decided to protect their innocence—an innocence she herself was never afforded—and keep her story to herself. Or, at least, she tried.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Mail

The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?

Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
Gillian Sisley

Woman Uses Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ 6-Year-Old Nephew

Should techniques to train pets be used on humans?. Raising kids isn’t easy, and there are plenty of arguments over the proper parenting techniques, and which is better than the other. This is something that certain parents will argue over very passionately.
Scary Mommy

How Do You Explain Death To Your Kid When You’re An Atheist?

Where do we go when we die? What happens to our bodies, our souls, or our essence? Almost every religion has an answer to this age-old question. But what if you don't subscribe to a religion? Parents who don't believe in a god or gods might have difficulty answering that question — and kids ask all the questions. So how, exactly, can you comfort your kid over the death of someone special? If you don't believe in heaven, do you still tell your kid that Grandpa is in a better place?
FLORIDA STATE
intheknow.com

See how this family of 8 navigates life in an RV

With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
psychologytoday.com

Pack Your Bags and Travel: It's Good for You

Travel gives us opportunities to explore and enjoy new experiences. Through the experiences we gain by traveling, we build trust in humanity. Greater trust in others leads to perspective-taking, a key component of social empathy. Travel is a great way to increase our empathic abilities. One of the things I...
The Atlantic

Why Are People Weird About Only Children?

When I was a child, my lack of siblings was often a source of bewildered concern. Don’t you get lonely? people would ask. Bet you wish you had someone to play with. Often, my mom was asked when she’d give me a brother or sister. But as I grew up, sympathy was overtaken by suspicion. You’re such an only child became a recurring mantra, whether I’d asserted a strong opinion or played sick to avoid dodgeball. In the cultural consciousness, only children are frequently pegged as weirdos: maladjusted, selfish, spoiled, uncompromising, or just unusually precocious. We are at once pitied for our sibling-less childhood and judged for the supposed eccentricities it left us with.
Mary Duncan

“What’s the big deal?” New father chooses taking a work shift over being there for wife’s labor induction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Having done it once, I think giving birth is the most terrifying thing a woman can go through, and she shouldn’t go through it alone. I had my mother and my partner with me when I had my daughter and without their support through the whole ordeal I’m not sure I would have made it through emotionally. I can’t even imagine having to go through that alone, or alone but with strangers.
The Jewish Press

Is It Proper For A Family To Split An Inheritance Very Unevenly?

Is It Proper For A Family To Split An Inheritance Very Unevenly?. The laws of inheritance are a fascinating study of halachic evolution. As most people know, the Torah’s inheritance laws are quite clear: only sons inherit, and a firstborn son inherits a double portion of the estate. Over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Dad Science

Being a Dad and Going Through Divorce

Divorce is hard on everyone. Most obvious statement I could have possibly made right? Even if it‘s the best thing for for the two people in the relationship, it‘s still an incredibly hard process. You build a life with someone, share a house, possessions, bank accounts and then you spend months or even years picking at each other trying to decide who gets what. Arguing over every little thing trying to get what you deserve or potentially what you think they don’t. What makes it exponentially harder is when there are kids involved. How do you work through your emotions, your pain, frustrations, your own thoughts, figuring out how to co-parent while trying to take care of some little humans dependent on you for their very survival? I can only share my story and some of the things I learned along the way. Hopefully this gives someone a little insight, a little realization that you are not alone.
wonderbaby.org

What Are “Baby Leaps” and Are They Real?

This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Baby leaps are sudden changes in a baby’s mental development as their nervous system develops and their perceptions change. Dr. Plooij and Dr. van de Rijt developed the theory of baby leaps in their influential...

