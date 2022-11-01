ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Is Not Real In New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC

We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won’t have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Valley National Bank Lends $32M on Resi Tower at Harlem NYCHA Site

Grid Group and its investment partner Lefkas Realty have sealed $32 million of construction financing to build a mixed-use residential tower development at a public housing site in West Harlem, according to property records. Valley National Bank supplied the loan for the partnership’s planned 26-story project on 1440 Amsterdam Avenue,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
BRONX, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

