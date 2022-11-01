Read full article on original website
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
Gotham Gazette
To Address Corruption Risks and Boost MWBE Contracting, Comptroller Asks Mayor to Convene Procurement Board
In a letter to City Hall last month, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander called on Mayor Eric Adams to make changes to the city's procurement rules to prevent corruption and fraud in nonprofit human services contracts. In the October 19 letter, Lander asked Adams to convene the Procurement Policy...
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Questions 2-4 on the 2022 New York City Ballot, Racial Justice Proposals
As the ballots turn this fall, New York City voters will decide the fates of three proposed amendments to the City Charter intended to lay the groundwork for greater racial equity. Voters throughout the five boroughs are able to flip their ballots and vote "yes" or "no" on three separate...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC
We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won’t have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city.
NBC New York
4 Million NYC Workers Will Now See How Much Jobs Pay Before They Apply—Here's What to Know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
Commercial Observer
Valley National Bank Lends $32M on Resi Tower at Harlem NYCHA Site
Grid Group and its investment partner Lefkas Realty have sealed $32 million of construction financing to build a mixed-use residential tower development at a public housing site in West Harlem, according to property records. Valley National Bank supplied the loan for the partnership’s planned 26-story project on 1440 Amsterdam Avenue,...
NY1
Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
NYPD adopts Amazon's crowd sourced surveillance app Ring Neighbors to monitor New Yorkers
The NYPD on Wednesday announced its plan to adopt Amazon’s Ring Neighbors app to surveil New Yorkers. The app uses the mega-corporation’s Ring doorbell camera to provide footage to police.
SNAP FAQ: What Is New York EBT and How Can You Apply for Benefits?
The New York Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) issues monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients receive benefits through an EBT card, which can...
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
