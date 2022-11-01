In her newly re-released book, "I Once Was Her," Caldwell bravely shares her story with ESSENCE to inspire others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Teresa Caldwell can call herself a domestic violence survivor—and an author—helping other women overcome emotional and physical abuse. Caldwell re-released her book I Once Was Her, which details her life story, her experience with intimate partner violence, and how she fought to overcome her trauma. In addition to her advocacy work, the multi-hyphenate is the former momager to her son Bow Wow and an entrepreneur.

