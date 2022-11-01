ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Mum who gave birth in back of taxi on way to hospital was sent cleaning bill

A mum who unexpectedly gave birth in the back of a taxi has complained after she was sent a cleaning bill fare of £60. Farah Cacanindin, 26, went into labour as she made her way to what she thought was a routine hospital appointment in Buckinghamshire, and her daughter Naia was waiting for no one.
POPSUGAR

I Wanted to Keep My Baby More Than Anything

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. At the time of my abortion,...
Essence

Teresa Caldwell, Bow Wow’s Mom, Gets Candid About Surviving Domestic Violence

In her newly re-released book, "I Once Was Her," Caldwell bravely shares her story with ESSENCE to inspire others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Teresa Caldwell can call herself a domestic violence survivor—and an author—helping other women overcome emotional and physical abuse. Caldwell re-released her book I Once Was Her, which details her life story, her experience with intimate partner violence, and how she fought to overcome her trauma. In addition to her advocacy work, the multi-hyphenate is the former momager to her son Bow Wow and an entrepreneur.
momcollective.com

My One-Pound Miracle Baby :: Part One

When I was 23 weeks pregnant with my first son, my belly finally popped. I excitedly bought my first-ever maternity clothes. I remember looking in the mirror and smiling at that small baby belly–I finally looked pregnant. It was all becoming real. In about four months, I would be a mom!

