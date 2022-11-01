Macaroni KID is turning 15 this November, and I truly believe there's never been a better time to become part of our team!. We are nearly 400 Macaroni KID publishers strong, each of whom is an invaluable member of their community. Our publishers' jobs are to provide parents with the scoop on the best things to do and places to go with kids in their towns. They do that — and so much more! We're so proud of the ways Macaroni KID publishers make a difference in and showcase their communities. Read below for some recent examples of our publishers' efforts and adventures. Their impact on their communities, local businesses, and millions of families is enormous and so inspiring to see.

