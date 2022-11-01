ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
itechpost.com

Android Apps with Malware Get 1M+ Installs on Google Play

Four malicious apps have been found in Google Play according to Bleeping Computer. It directs users to sites that steal sensitive information or generate revenue for operators per click. The sites may also offer downloads for fake security apps or updates, which may cause victims to download malware manually. The...
makeuseof.com

6 of the Best Frameworks for Hybrid App Development

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Applications often target different platforms, from smartphones and tablets to wearables. Writing unique code for each is repetitive and time-consuming, but hybrid app development can cut out this monotony.
ohmymag.co.uk

Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps

Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
TechCrunch

Snap and Amazon partner on AR shopping in the Snapchat app, initially for eyewear

The launch will see dozens of new Shopping Lenses made available across categories like sunglasses, reading glasses and seasonal glasses. The partnership is one of several that have followed Snap’s investments in AR shopping, where it has this year rolled out a number of upgrades to better appeal to retailers and brands, including the ability to update product information and pricing in real time, access better analytics and more easily create AR Shopping Lenses, among other things. Other brands that have leveraged Snapchat’s AR Shopping Lenses have included MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical, and recently, for Halloween, costume company Disguise.
knowtechie.com

Google is killing the standalone Street View app next year

After seven years, Google has decided to kill the standalone Street View app since most users head to Google Maps to check out the feature. The days of the standalone Street View app are numbered, as discovered by 9to5Google in a previously unreleased notice found in the code of the latest Street View updates.
TechCrunch

Google Play revamp to highlight higher-quality apps, offer new promotional capabilities

The changes hint at Google’s intent to take a more editorial eye as to how apps are featured and distributed on the Play Store. That’s an area that’s typically been a heavier focus for Apple in prior years — especially following its own App Store revamp in 2017, which saw it separating games and apps into their own tabs and the introduction of editorial content, including articles and tips, on the store’s main page.
Business Insider

How to create and customize folders on an iPhone to organize your apps

To create a new folder on your iPhone, all you need to do is drag one app onto another. Folders can contain more than one page, so you have plenty of space for related apps. Creating folders can declutter your home screen and keep similar apps together. If you're like...
jguru.com

What Is The Difference Between A Mobile App And A Web App?

Data from the website Oberlo said that around 50 percent of Internet traffic happens through mobile phones. This is likely the reason mobile app downloads rose to a whopping 218 billion in 2020, according to startup and technology news website TechCrunch. This is up from 205 billion back in 2019. While the usage of desktops and laptops continues to decline – falling below the usage of mobile in 2021 – several people still rely on web apps, whether for business or personal use.
Android Police

The best free apps for video calling in 2022

Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide. While the...
BBC

New EU law could open up messaging and app buying

New rules designed to rein in the dominance of big tech companies are coming into force in the EU. Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), technology giants such as Google and Apple could be made to open up their services and platforms to other firms and developers. Messaging apps, for...
