Sacramento, CA

2d ago

Measure O doesn't get any ball rolling. It was written by local business owners who will say and do anything as long as it betters them. The measure does show how bigoted those folks, the government, and other sheeple really are though. To criminalize the homeless for being just that is absurd and those who are involved with it's progression should be held accountable for such idiocracy. The humanitarian epidemic that homeless has be made to be, mostly by those behind Measure O, requires humanitarian aid not criminal offenses to solve. Any criminal charge brought on to a homeless person for being homeless by anyone should be countered with a crime against humanity, send those folks to jail, they deserve it and could probably benefit themselves with some alone time to really think about what their bigotry is doing to their fellow human beings. Nothing good will come from any of Sacramento's new ordinances, measures, or laws regarding homelessness. When we all do good we all do good.

Frankiegth2
1d ago

I’ll sign up for just moving the vagrants around. Why should we make it comfortable for them? Maybe they’ll get tired of it and GET A JOB.

capradio.org

California Assembly 10th District: Meet the candidates running to represent Sacramento and Elk Grove

Residents of southern Sacramento County will elect a new state Assembly member this November in an open seat with new boundaries following last year’s redistricting. Two Democratic city council members from Sacramento and Elk Grove are facing off to represent the 10th Assembly District, which covers the entire city of Elk Grove and portions of Sacramento including Oak Park, South Sacramento and the Pocket. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Florin and Vineyard.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

‘This is a really unique location’ | Sacramento County plans its first indoor-outdoor shelter

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Suzi Young, her trailer, pickup truck, and dog Puzzle all stay along Roseville Road in Sacramento County's Foothill Farms community. "There's a lot of us out here only because we can't afford the rent,” she told ABC10 this week along the busy road. “I'm ready to move in somewhere…I don't even like being out here. This street's way too busy for me."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County leaders eye North Highlands warehouse as future living community for homeless

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Could an empty warehouse on Watt Avenue help solve Sacramento's growing homeless crisis? County supervisors think so. They shelled out $23 million to buy the building they want to transform into a "safe stay community." The property at 4837 Watt Avenue sits on a total of more than 13 acres, complete with a 130,000 square foot warehouse and approximately 9 acres of enclosed parking. One day it could house several hundred homeless community members. The push for more beds comes as the county estimates nearly 10,000 people are unhoused, living on Sacramento County streets on any given night. "The magnitude of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion

SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Nationwide catalytic converter theft ring busted; Including three arrested in Sacramento

A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring was broken up by a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Three people were arrested for running an auto dismantler business out of a home in Sacramento and shipping the stolen converters to an auto shop in New Jersey where they were processed and the precious metals were extracted and sold to a metal refinery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County residents to receive newly designed Jury Duty notices

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Residents in Sacramento County will no longer receive the full-page envelope Jury Duty notice after a redesign.Courts are switching to a postcard system that will include a QR code and a parking permit in addition to reporting instructions."If you are summoned, and you are requested to report, and you fail to report, we will send another postcard to you that states that you had a failure to appear," said Jury Commissioner Ginger Durham.The courts hope that the cars will be more user-friendly and make the process easier for jurors.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Three people from Sacramento linked to nationwide catalytic converter theft network, DOJ says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people from Sacramento are facing charges of allegedly buying and transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines from an unlicensed business operated from their home as part of a theft network worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.  According to court […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announces plans to retire in 2023

Sacramento State University President Robert Nelsen announced he plans to retire in 2023. “Well, it’s been a great ride. It’s been a great ride because of you,” Nelsen said in a video message sent to students, staff and faculty on Wednesday. “But now, really July 1st, it’s time to ‘hang ‘em up.’ It’s time to move on.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed

Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Physician assistants accompanying paramedics resulted in cost savings and fewer 911 calls, Sacramento Metro Fire says

It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...
SACRAMENTO, CA

