Measure O doesn't get any ball rolling. It was written by local business owners who will say and do anything as long as it betters them. The measure does show how bigoted those folks, the government, and other sheeple really are though. To criminalize the homeless for being just that is absurd and those who are involved with it's progression should be held accountable for such idiocracy. The humanitarian epidemic that homeless has be made to be, mostly by those behind Measure O, requires humanitarian aid not criminal offenses to solve. Any criminal charge brought on to a homeless person for being homeless by anyone should be countered with a crime against humanity, send those folks to jail, they deserve it and could probably benefit themselves with some alone time to really think about what their bigotry is doing to their fellow human beings. Nothing good will come from any of Sacramento's new ordinances, measures, or laws regarding homelessness. When we all do good we all do good.
I’ll sign up for just moving the vagrants around. Why should we make it comfortable for them? Maybe they’ll get tired of it and GET A JOB.
