How is it that a middle-aged man with no medical training who lives in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the mid-Atlantic region becomes an expert on women’s health? Better yet, did Mr. Huxtable even read the legislation proposed that was voted on in Legislative Hall? Has he ever read a proposed piece of legislation? If he did, he would know that those proposed recently regarding women’s health were far more dense than pro vs. anti abortion. The details of the legislation must have not been one that Mr. Huxtable cared to explore before slandering Steve Smyk.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO