Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Detroit News
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court
Washington – Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week’s elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for...
Cape Gazette
Smyk votes with the majority, not the loudest
For 10 years, the residents in the 20th Representative District have had the benefit of having Steve Smyk as their representative in Dover. During this time, Steve has advocated for all citizens, no matter their ideology. He is now seeking the office of senator for the 6th District due to the retirement of Sen. Ernie Lopez. Both of these men have been and continue to be ardent supporters of all of their constituents.
Cape Gazette
Smyk’s rhetoric vs. record on reproductive rights
Rep. Stephen Smyk came out swinging at the candidates’ debate Oct. 28. First, he trivialized the importance of the abortion issue. Then he distorted his record. He was defensive for a reason. He voted against Delaware’s law codifying Roe v. Wade. Why? His answer was that he supports requiring parental notice for those under 16. But the bill he voted against stated explicitly that “nothing in this act may be construed to affect the continued effectiveness of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, Subchapter VIII of Chapter 17 of Title 24 of the Delaware Code.” That parental notification requirement remains Delaware law today.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable hijacks women's health
How is it that a middle-aged man with no medical training who lives in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the mid-Atlantic region becomes an expert on women’s health? Better yet, did Mr. Huxtable even read the legislation proposed that was voted on in Legislative Hall? Has he ever read a proposed piece of legislation? If he did, he would know that those proposed recently regarding women’s health were far more dense than pro vs. anti abortion. The details of the legislation must have not been one that Mr. Huxtable cared to explore before slandering Steve Smyk.
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Associate Justice Elena Kagan placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Stop the […]
Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
Will an Illinois Supreme Court Race Appear on Your Ballot? Here's What You Need to Know
Much has been made about the upcoming vote on the composition of Illinois’ Supreme Court, but only voters in specific districts will be given the chance to cast their ballots in the election. That’s because the Supreme Court is divided into five different districts, each representing a cluster of...
Commercial Dispatch
Supreme Court asked to review Mississippi voting rights case
JACKSON — A Mississippi legal organization is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s provision permanently banning people convicted of certain felonies from voting. The Mississippi Center for Justice is petitioning the Supreme Court two months after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down its...
Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
Bar officials argue the ad “grossly oversimplif(ies) their opinions just to score political points.”
Cape Gazette
Character counts in Senate District 6 race
As someone who supports both Democrat and Republican candidates, I look at experience, commitment and character. Which is why I support Steve Smyk for Senate. Steve and I have worked together for the last six years, in our local communities and in Legislative Hall, analyzing policy language, making recommendations and evaluating potential consequences with newly introduced and pending legislation.
The Supreme Court Might Ban Affirmative Action — Here's What Could Happen
The Supreme Court is taking on two cases related to affirmative action, and the outcome could shift the fate of race-conscious admissions in higher education. Much like the overturn of Roe v. Wade, having a conservative majority in the Supreme Court could make cases fighting affirmative action turn out differently than they have in the past.
Cape Gazette
Murphy is the right choice for Congress
On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
