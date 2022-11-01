Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
moversmakers.org
Sheakleys push art museum to $65M
The Cincinnati Art Museum has surpassed raising $65 million for its “A New View” campaign, the most ambitious fundraising effort in the museum’s 141-year history. “The Cincinnati Art Museum is indispensable to what makes our unique region a vibrant place to work, to live, to play and to learn,” said Cameron Kitchin, the museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director. “Our job, each day, is to make art accessible to every member of our community. Thanks to these incredible gifts, we can be what Cincinnati has asked of its art museum: innovative, intentional, visible and interwoven into civic life.”
moversmakers.org
Two nonprofits awarded $400K
Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
15 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 4-6)
November already has the perfect mix of events that celebrate fall weather while looking ahead to wintry activities. Choose your favorites below.
moversmakers.org
Talbert leader named SVDP top exec
A member of Talbert House’s 10-member executive team will take over the top job at St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati. Brad McMonigle, chief clinical officer at Talbert, will become CEO at SVDP-Cincinnati on Nov. 28. “This is an exciting moment for St. Vincent de Paul,” said Alison Zlatic, St. Vincent...
moversmakers.org
Redwood gets nearly $1M grant
Easterseals Redwood received a nearly $1 million grant for improving the organization’s long-time Fort Mitchell campus. Easterseals Redwood and the city of Fort Mitchell worked together on a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the organizations to rehab the adult services program rooms and cafeteria at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell campus. The $910,000 grant was made possible by American Rescue Act funding.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Fox 19
Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
ohparent.com
Authentic German Holiday Shopping at the Christkindlmarkt
Christkindlmarkt is the Cincinnati region’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market. Based on traditional Christmas markets that are popular throughout Germany, the Christkindlmarkt is mostly under a covered pavilion with heated tents, some booths and attractions can be found outdoors. November 4-6, 2022. Sip on a cold German...
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
moversmakers.org
Cincinnati Cancer Advisors adding expertise, extending reach with new hire
Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is adding a cancer specialty expert to its team of second opinion consultants. As of Nov. 7, Dr. Robin Zon will bring her background and experience in breast cancer to augment CCA’s service offerings. Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is a provider of no-cost second opinions to recently...
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
linknky.com
Meet the four candidates running for the Covington Board of Education
The Covington Independent School District is holding elections for two seats on their Board of Education. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members. There is currently...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
lovelandmagazine.com
Marcia Neumann: Reason to vote no on school operating levy
Marcia Neumann resides within the school district and the City of Loveland limits in Hamilton County.
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
spectrumnews1.com
Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event
COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Comments / 0