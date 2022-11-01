The Cincinnati Art Museum has surpassed raising $65 million for its “A New View” campaign, the most ambitious fundraising effort in the museum’s 141-year history. “The Cincinnati Art Museum is indispensable to what makes our unique region a vibrant place to work, to live, to play and to learn,” said Cameron Kitchin, the museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director. “Our job, each day, is to make art accessible to every member of our community. Thanks to these incredible gifts, we can be what Cincinnati has asked of its art museum: innovative, intentional, visible and interwoven into civic life.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO