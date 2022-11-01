ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheakleys push art museum to $65M

The Cincinnati Art Museum has surpassed raising $65 million for its “A New View” campaign, the most ambitious fundraising effort in the museum’s 141-year history. “The Cincinnati Art Museum is indispensable to what makes our unique region a vibrant place to work, to live, to play and to learn,” said Cameron Kitchin, the museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director. “Our job, each day, is to make art accessible to every member of our community. Thanks to these incredible gifts, we can be what Cincinnati has asked of its art museum: innovative, intentional, visible and interwoven into civic life.”
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Two nonprofits awarded $400K

Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Talbert leader named SVDP top exec

A member of Talbert House’s 10-member executive team will take over the top job at St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati. Brad McMonigle, chief clinical officer at Talbert, will become CEO at SVDP-Cincinnati on Nov. 28. “This is an exciting moment for St. Vincent de Paul,” said Alison Zlatic, St. Vincent...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Redwood gets nearly $1M grant

Easterseals Redwood received a nearly $1 million grant for improving the organization’s long-time Fort Mitchell campus. Easterseals Redwood and the city of Fort Mitchell worked together on a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the organizations to rehab the adult services program rooms and cafeteria at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell campus. The $910,000 grant was made possible by American Rescue Act funding.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
AURORA, IN
Fox 19

Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Authentic German Holiday Shopping at the Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt is the Cincinnati region’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market. Based on traditional Christmas markets that are popular throughout Germany, the Christkindlmarkt is mostly under a covered pavilion with heated tents, some booths and attractions can be found outdoors. November 4-6, 2022. Sip on a cold German...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors adding expertise, extending reach with new hire

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is adding a cancer specialty expert to its team of second opinion consultants. As of Nov. 7, Dr. Robin Zon will bring her background and experience in breast cancer to augment CCA’s service offerings. Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is a provider of no-cost second opinions to recently...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
linknky.com

Meet the four candidates running for the Covington Board of Education

The Covington Independent School District is holding elections for two seats on their Board of Education. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members. There is currently...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event

COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
COVINGTON, KY
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
