ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

‘Coach Koz’ returns to Gophers roots, bring his St. Olaf team to the Barn. [Star Tribune]

By Marcus Fuller, Star Tribune
big10central.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Gophers football: Surprising shift in bowl projections after Rutgers win [Pioneer Press :: SP-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-SURPRISING-SHIFT-BOWL-PROJECTIONS-AFTER-RUTGERS-20221102]

The Gophers football team is on the cusp of being bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under head coach P.J. Fleck. Reaching the requisite six wins could come as soon as Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) is a 16-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) in the 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonapost.com

Miller throws first pitch at Twins game

Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

Ex-Woodbury basketball star makes history transferring to Stanford [Star Tribune]

Woodbury's Michael Jones' claim to college basketball fame before this season was coming close to matching Steph Curry's single-game three-point record at Davidson. Then the 6-foot-5 guard transferred to Stanford, becoming the program's first-ever graduate transfer and first transfer in 13 years. Jones hasn't finished adding to his resume, though....
STANFORD, CA
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN

A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
CHASKA, MN
rejournals.com

Northland begins construction of 194-unit expansion of Minnesota apartment development

Northland recently broke ground in Rochester, Minnesota, on the development of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit garden-style apartment community. The firm acquired the community in February of 2022, intent on utilizing its in-house national development platform to expand upon the asset’s in-place entitlements in the submarket of South Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
waste360.com

Minnesota Aluminum Recycler Unveils 70,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center

Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center today with employees, customers and local officials. The $6-million project completed this fall provides a new face to the facility and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize and become Minnesota’s recycling plant of the future. Click here to download photos of the facility.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy