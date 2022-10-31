ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
titaninsider.com

Missouri defensive coordinator Baker earns extension

After helping make Missouri’s defense one of the best in the country in his first season, Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker received a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday. The extension includes an “annual increase in (Baker’s) salary,” but the team did not specify the...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Missouri embraces defensive identity

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Mizzou planning contract extension for defensive coordinator Blake Baker

COLUMBIA, Mo. - First-year Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker has rebuilt one of the nation's worst defenses into one of the best and Missouri wants to make sure he remains in place next season and beyond. Mizzou plans to reward Baker with a contract extension, perhaps within 24 hours, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday during his Tiger Talk radio show.
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Drinkwitz explains personnel changes along O-line, at tight end

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday. The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Terminology carryover helped Tigers improve defense

When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it. “The low-ego approach...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy