Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31:. * Michelle Renee Graham, 2005 20th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in an impaired state, fined $345,25 and sentenced to 45 days of home confinement. Charges of accidents involving damage to a vehicle and failure to process were dismissed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged with malicious wounding
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was recently arraigned for a Pike Street incident involving a knife. James Ryan Hodges, 1600 Pike St. Apt. 6, Parkersburg, was arraigned Oct. 25 in Wood County Magistrate Court before Magistrate Joe Kuhl on a charge of malicious wounding. According to the criminal complaint,...
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Car crash claims life of Parkersburg man
MARIETTA — A Parkersburg man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning on Ohio 7 near Lower Newport, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Mark Doyle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 32, the patrol said. Doyle was driving a 2011 Toyota...
WTAP
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The name of the victim who died in a vehicle wreck Wednesday morning has been released, according to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene. Doyle was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roger G. Roberts
Roger G. Roberts, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. His family will conduct a private service.
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dennison murder trial date set for March 2023
PARKERSBURG — The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other has been set for March 2023 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison, 28, of 1250 Sunshine Mountain Road, Williamstown, was arrested Feb. 28, 2021, for allegedly shooting and...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
WHIZ
Woman Charged in Putnam Tavern Fatal
A local woman faces charges in a fatal accident that took place this weekend at the Putnam Tavern. Zanesville Police said 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.
WSAZ
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies have released the name of a man killed in an ATV crash in Poca. Stevie Hills’ body was found Monday evening, about 120 feet down an embankment along Harmons Creek Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Hills was...
2 wanted in connection to West Virginia grand larceny investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of grand larceny. According to the PCSO, the two suspects are sought in connection to a vehicle breaking and entering that happened in a parking lot at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West […]
2 in West Virginia charged after task force members find more than 30 grams of presumed meth
A man and a woman from Glenville are both facing charges after Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force members found presumed meth and other drugs while searching a home on River Street Friday.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
Victim identified in Putnam County ATV crash
UPDATE: (9:23 A.M. Nov. 1, 2022) – Steve Hill Sr., 60, of Charleston was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. UPDATE: (7:46 P.M. Oct. 31, 2022) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after an ATV crash in Putnam County. According to the […]
WHIZ
Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Anthony King
Mark Anthony King, 61, of Cutler, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Sunday, Bartlett Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Bartlett Wesley Township Fire Department, 2060 Ohio 550, Bartlett. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
