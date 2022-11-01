Read full article on original website
Soccer to play final regular season game Friday in Apple Cup
WSU soccer (8-6-4) is gearing up to play their final game of the regular season as they host the Washington Huskies at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lower Soccer Field. The Cougs are coming off a weekend they would like to forget. Against the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins, the Cougs lost 1-0 as they were outshot by 20. They then traveled across town to take on the No. 18 ranked USC Trojans. After a pair of goals from WSU forward Margie Detrizio, the Cougs gave up two second-half goals to lose 3-2.
WSU offense trying to get out of slump against struggling Stanford defense
WSU has lost four of their last five games. They are looking to bounce back in their upcoming game Saturday against Stanford. Each of WSU’s losses have come from teams that are all ranked currently. Oregon at No.8, USC at No.9, Oregon State at No.24 and Utah at No.12.
Cougar men’s basketball looks to be more flexible than ever
Basketball is coming fast, and WSU men’s basketball is anticipated to have one of the most talented rosters the Cougs have seen in years. With an improving roster typically comes new players and head coach Kyle Smith certainly has a lot of those to manage. Be it from the transfer portal, international recruiting or out of high school, the lineups are going to be very different in this new season.
Team culture makes WSU home away from home for Argentina Ung
Great expectations and unfamiliar surroundings are the themes of Argentina Ung’s volleyball career, and being at WSU is no different. However, neither of these holds her back from being one of the best setters in the conference. Ung is a junior setter for the WSU volleyball team that hails...
WSU cross country sees great individual success at Pac-12 Championships
Junior Neema Kimtai has had a fantastic season, but through the first two months, she had yet to lead the team in a race. That changed on Friday at the Pac-12 Championships, where she led a fast team and ended up in the top 10 with a podium finish. Kimtai...
Cougar tennis finished preseason at Baylor Invitational
WSU tennis completed their final preseason tournament on Sunday with the conclusion of the three-day Baylor Invitational. Over the course of the weekend, the Cougs competed against the schools of the hosting Baylor Bears, University of Houston Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs. On the first day of action, the team...
Cougars cruise past Westmont in solid exhibition
Charlisse Leger-Walker charged down the court and perfectly pushed the ball into the hands of Bella Murekatete who took it straight to the basket. Leger-Walker’s smooth no-look pass was one of several key plays throughout the game which rewarded the devoted crowd of Cougars in attendance with the promises of what could be.
Ghost stories reveal WSU’s haunted history
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information in relation to death. As a chilly breeze brushes the shoulders of students walking around campus, some might pause to wonder whether it is simply the cool autumn air or something more frightful. WSU’s campus is home to a number of ghost stories...
WSU Love Story: A cautious walk led to love of her life
When WSU alumni Alex and Sara Hill met, she declined his offer to walk her home because she didn’t know him, but the next week, she decided to give him a chance. The two were both in Greek life, with Sara being at WSU from 2005 to 2008 and Alex being at the school from 2002 to 2006, Sara said.
Is fentanyl increase serious or sensationalized?
Two fentanyl-related deaths and 11 cases of overdosage have occurred in Pullman this year. The drug has received significant attention from the media and local police departments as Halloween concludes. The Pullman Police Department, along with Emergency Medical Services and a coroner, responded to an unconscious person on Northwest Turner...
Street Talk: How did the WSU community celebrate Halloween?
Halloweekend in Pullman has come and gone yet again, and students and faculty celebrated the holiday accordingly. Between bar hopping and partying on Greek row, costumes were nothing short of outstanding. Lauren Townsend, senior public relations major, and Alyssa Serrano, senior psychology major, have dressed up as a dynamic duo...
“We have real ghosts.”
Almost every October for the last seven years, St. Ignatius Hospital’s haunted tours have been fully booked for the entire month. This year was no different. In up to six-hour tours, tourists explore all five floors of St. Ignatius Hospital, the basement and its surrounding grounds at night in search of paranormal evidence. Tour guides lend them a variety of ghost-hunting tools built to capture evidence of the paranormal and send them off to different parts of the hospital before they begin their search.
Pullman PD sees increase in calls, multiple assaults this Halloweekend
The Pullman Police Department saw an increase of 23 phone calls this Halloween weekend compared to last year, amounting to 150 calls. “Halloween is fun, and sometimes people’s alter egos come out,” said Operations Cmdr. Aaron Breshears. Pullman PD received six calls related to alcohol offenses, 13 theft...
City Council may reject nearly $2 million tourism proposal
Pullman City Council considered rejecting a nearly $2 million tourism proposal during the council’s budget meeting Tuesday night. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce submitted the proposal, requesting a two-year contract for increased social media, event management, sponsorships and a marketing budget. The $1,918,065 in funding would help promote annual events, like the Lentil Festival and the Fourth of July, and implement this tourism strategy.
Couple of College Hill animal cruelty case plead guilty
On Friday, a Pullman couple who was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty pleaded guilty in front of Judge Gary Libey of Whitman County Superior Court. The pair of 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 22-year-old Carson Hammer plead guilty to three counts of felony first-degree animal cruelty, according to Pullman Radio.
