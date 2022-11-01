Almost every October for the last seven years, St. Ignatius Hospital’s haunted tours have been fully booked for the entire month. This year was no different. In up to six-hour tours, tourists explore all five floors of St. Ignatius Hospital, the basement and its surrounding grounds at night in search of paranormal evidence. Tour guides lend them a variety of ghost-hunting tools built to capture evidence of the paranormal and send them off to different parts of the hospital before they begin their search.

COLFAX, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO