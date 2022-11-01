Read full article on original website
Pullman PD sees increase in calls, multiple assaults this Halloweekend
The Pullman Police Department saw an increase of 23 phone calls this Halloween weekend compared to last year, amounting to 150 calls. “Halloween is fun, and sometimes people’s alter egos come out,” said Operations Cmdr. Aaron Breshears. Pullman PD received six calls related to alcohol offenses, 13 theft...
WSU Love Story: A cautious walk led to love of her life
When WSU alumni Alex and Sara Hill met, she declined his offer to walk her home because she didn’t know him, but the next week, she decided to give him a chance. The two were both in Greek life, with Sara being at WSU from 2005 to 2008 and Alex being at the school from 2002 to 2006, Sara said.
Ghost stories reveal WSU’s haunted history
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information in relation to death. As a chilly breeze brushes the shoulders of students walking around campus, some might pause to wonder whether it is simply the cool autumn air or something more frightful. WSU’s campus is home to a number of ghost stories...
Street Talk: How did the WSU community celebrate Halloween?
Halloweekend in Pullman has come and gone yet again, and students and faculty celebrated the holiday accordingly. Between bar hopping and partying on Greek row, costumes were nothing short of outstanding. Lauren Townsend, senior public relations major, and Alyssa Serrano, senior psychology major, have dressed up as a dynamic duo...
Satire: WSU in hot water after school can’t afford bribes
President Kirk Schulz announced with a heavy heart this weekend that WSU did not have the funds to bribe Pac-12 referees, citing lower attendance and weakening returns on Housing and Residence Life expenses. This announcement comes after a heartbreaking defeat handed to WSU by University of Utah. Fans were reportedly...
City Council may reject nearly $2 million tourism proposal
Pullman City Council considered rejecting a nearly $2 million tourism proposal during the council’s budget meeting Tuesday night. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce submitted the proposal, requesting a two-year contract for increased social media, event management, sponsorships and a marketing budget. The $1,918,065 in funding would help promote annual events, like the Lentil Festival and the Fourth of July, and implement this tourism strategy.
Pubs on the Palouse: Tapped has a strong focus on hospitality
A group of 16 girls were celebrating their best friend’s 21st birthday, and sitting across the taproom, a different group of 14 were celebrating their great-grandmother’s 85th birthday. Two women, 64 years apart, both wanted to celebrate their birthday at Tapped with their friends, said Tyler Antkowiak, Tapped...
Bite of the Palouse: Dom’s Donuts a Frighteningly Good Donut
Need a sweet treat that is not the hoard of fun-sized candy that you have accumulated in your dorm room? Does the scent of fried dough send you into a Halloween haze? Are you impatient with me for asking these pointed questions?. If the answer to one or all of...
“We have real ghosts.”
Almost every October for the last seven years, St. Ignatius Hospital’s haunted tours have been fully booked for the entire month. This year was no different. In up to six-hour tours, tourists explore all five floors of St. Ignatius Hospital, the basement and its surrounding grounds at night in search of paranormal evidence. Tour guides lend them a variety of ghost-hunting tools built to capture evidence of the paranormal and send them off to different parts of the hospital before they begin their search.
Riding like the wind: What it is like to be on the WSU equestrian team
The WSU equestrian team has a group of dedicated people who love to feel free and ride. The team practices five days a week and there are two different sections of the team that include the English and Western discipline. Both sections ride twice a week then at the end of the week will join together to ride, said Kierra Flaherty, the equestrian teams’ president and senior accounting major.
Grayson Lynch: from club to hopeful-professional
Grayson Lynch: from a 4-year-old soccer player to planning to join the draft. Lynch has played soccer all of her life. Lynch, a senior human development major has come from playing soccer since she was 4 years old to now becoming a captain of the WSU soccer team. During Lynch’s...
WSU offense trying to get out of slump against struggling Stanford defense
WSU has lost four of their last five games. They are looking to bounce back in their upcoming game Saturday against Stanford. Each of WSU’s losses have come from teams that are all ranked currently. Oregon at No.8, USC at No.9, Oregon State at No.24 and Utah at No.12.
Cougs prove their favorite Halloween candy is Gummy Bears in a sweep of Cal
WSU volleyball (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) flipped the script following their previous loss as they took down the California Golden Bears (7-15, 0-12) in a clean sweep 3-0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-22). The first set was historic, as the Cougs dominated all facets of the game with set one being one of their largest set victories in school history.
WSU Athletics hires new CFO
WSU officials announced the hiring of Brent Meyer as WSU Athletics’ senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer. Meyer’s job oversees all business operations for WSU Athletics and deals with the financial endeavors with agencies such as the NCAA and the Pac-12 Conference. Meyer has not been...
Cougars cruise past Westmont in solid exhibition
Charlisse Leger-Walker charged down the court and perfectly pushed the ball into the hands of Bella Murekatete who took it straight to the basket. Leger-Walker’s smooth no-look pass was one of several key plays throughout the game which rewarded the devoted crowd of Cougars in attendance with the promises of what could be.
Cougar men’s basketball looks to be more flexible than ever
Basketball is coming fast, and WSU men’s basketball is anticipated to have one of the most talented rosters the Cougs have seen in years. With an improving roster typically comes new players and head coach Kyle Smith certainly has a lot of those to manage. Be it from the transfer portal, international recruiting or out of high school, the lineups are going to be very different in this new season.
WSU cross country sees great individual success at Pac-12 Championships
Junior Neema Kimtai has had a fantastic season, but through the first two months, she had yet to lead the team in a race. That changed on Friday at the Pac-12 Championships, where she led a fast team and ended up in the top 10 with a podium finish. Kimtai...
Soccer drops to eighth in conference after two losses in Los Angeles
WSU Soccer (8-6-4) traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend to take on No. 1 ranked UCLA and No. 18 USC Trojans. On Thursday the Cougs lost to the Bruins 1-0. The Cougs were beaten in every category by the Bruins, they outshot the Cougs by 20. The score would have been worse if goalie Nadia Cooper had not made nine saves in the game. Only six saves were required from the UCLA goalie as the Cougs took six total shots.
Cougar tennis finished preseason at Baylor Invitational
WSU tennis completed their final preseason tournament on Sunday with the conclusion of the three-day Baylor Invitational. Over the course of the weekend, the Cougs competed against the schools of the hosting Baylor Bears, University of Houston Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs. On the first day of action, the team...
