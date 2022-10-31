Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Events & Festivals in April 2023
Phoenix Home & Garden hosts this annual self-guided tour featuring several residential properties designed by landscape professionals and homeowners. Magazine editors, as well as several of the designers and homeowners, are on hand to answer questions. A portion of the proceeds benefits a local charity. Valleywide, phgmag.com. Celebrity Fight Night.
Best Restaurants in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in March 2023
March 3-4 Nonprofit and locally produced, the annual two-day indie rock bacchanal brings national acts, food vendors and a mini marketplace to Downtown Phoenix each spring. Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, 602-534-2406, m3ffest.com. Phoenix Scottish Games. March 3-5 Enjoy a day of highland pageantry as the...
phoenixmag.com
Raising a Stink
Something’s rotten in the Valley of the Sun – literally, our columnist sniffs. To be fair, Phoenix does, too, sometimes, and the other night I caught a whiff of something in Chandler. No, this is not another piece in which a local journalist bashes her hometown for a...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Parks & Recreation in the Valley in 2023
Enjoy animal encounters, souped-up racetracks and more at these Valley amusement venues. The aquatic world comes to life at this interactive state-of-the-art facility, which features 65 exhibits, 370 species, touch pools, a penguin encounter, SeaTREK helmet diving and a revolving “theater” that rotates past four viewing windows featuring sharks, sea turtles, groupers, stingrays and sea lions. Be sure to look up as you enter to spot the massive aquatic orbs hanging from the lobby ceiling. Even the restroom surprises with up-close views into the shark habitat. 7455 N. Pima Rd., Salt River Indian Community, 480-291-8000, odyseaaquarium.com.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to the Valley’s surfeit of exciting pro and college sports squads
See Arizona’s pigskin pros stage their latest bid for the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy in their state-of-the-art stadium. Year-round tours provide a bird’s-eye view of the retractable roof, press box, visiting team locker room, an exclusive private loft and more. State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, 602-379-0102, azcardinals.com.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Shopping at Retail Hubs in the Valley in 2023
From luxury furniture shops and art galleries to indie boutiques and local liquor stores, the Valley is a shopper’s paradise. 2502 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 602-955-8400, shopbiltmore.com. Fashion Park is an apt moniker for this luxurious outdoor shopping center, which frames verdant lawns and sun-drenched open spaces with high-end...
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
Here's Where To Find The Best Burrito In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined where to find each state's best burrito.
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Finding Arizona Souvenirs
Bring a bit of the desert back home with you from your Valley vacation. These Southwestern souvenirs scream “Arizona!”
Eight Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Arizona
Although nobody won Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, there were several big winners across Arizona!
KOLD-TV
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
Comments / 0