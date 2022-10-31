ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOENIX City Guide to Events & Festivals in April 2023

Phoenix Home & Garden hosts this annual self-guided tour featuring several residential properties designed by landscape professionals and homeowners. Magazine editors, as well as several of the designers and homeowners, are on hand to answer questions. A portion of the proceeds benefits a local charity. Valleywide, phgmag.com. Celebrity Fight Night.
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in March 2023

March 3-4 Nonprofit and locally produced, the annual two-day indie rock bacchanal brings national acts, food vendors and a mini marketplace to Downtown Phoenix each spring. Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, 602-534-2406, m3ffest.com. Phoenix Scottish Games. March 3-5 Enjoy a day of highland pageantry as the...
Raising a Stink

Something’s rotten in the Valley of the Sun – literally, our columnist sniffs. To be fair, Phoenix does, too, sometimes, and the other night I caught a whiff of something in Chandler. No, this is not another piece in which a local journalist bashes her hometown for a...
Newcomers’ Guide to Parks & Recreation in the Valley in 2023

Enjoy animal encounters, souped-up racetracks and more at these Valley amusement venues. The aquatic world comes to life at this interactive state-of-the-art facility, which features 65 exhibits, 370 species, touch pools, a penguin encounter, SeaTREK helmet diving and a revolving “theater” that rotates past four viewing windows featuring sharks, sea turtles, groupers, stingrays and sea lions. Be sure to look up as you enter to spot the massive aquatic orbs hanging from the lobby ceiling. Even the restroom surprises with up-close views into the shark habitat. 7455 N. Pima Rd., Salt River Indian Community, 480-291-8000, odyseaaquarium.com.
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
Newcomers’ Guide to the Valley’s surfeit of exciting pro and college sports squads

See Arizona’s pigskin pros stage their latest bid for the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy in their state-of-the-art stadium. Year-round tours provide a bird’s-eye view of the retractable roof, press box, visiting team locker room, an exclusive private loft and more. State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, 602-379-0102, azcardinals.com.
PHOENIX City Guide to Shopping at Retail Hubs in the Valley in 2023

From luxury furniture shops and art galleries to indie boutiques and local liquor stores, the Valley is a shopper’s paradise. 2502 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 602-955-8400, shopbiltmore.com. Fashion Park is an apt moniker for this luxurious outdoor shopping center, which frames verdant lawns and sun-drenched open spaces with high-end...
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
