PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO