Huntsville, AL

aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Wraps Up 2022 Campaign With 2-0 Loss to SWAC Champion Jackson State

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – A first half goal and one following a second half red card were too much for Alabama A&M (4-12-2, 2-5-2 SWAC) to overcome as they dropped a 2-0 decision to regular season champion Jackson State (9-7-1, 7-1-1 SWAC) in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Quarterfinal and an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Thursday, November 3.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Football Ready For The Bright Lights of ESPNU With Thursday Tilt at Mississippi Valley State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Battling the challenges that come with a short week, Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2 SWAC) will reap the benefits as their game at Mississippi Valley State (0-8, 0-5 SWAC) will be broadcast worldwide on ESPNU as the two teams get together under the lights on Thursday, November 3. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Women's Soccer Set To Take On Regular Season Champion Jackson State in SWAC Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No. 8 Seed Alabama A&M (4-11-2, 2-5-2 SWAC) faces a tall order as they begin the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament (SWAC) facing regular season champion and No. 1 Seed Jackson State (8-7-1, 7-1-1 SWAC) on Thursday, November 3. Game time is set for 10 a.m. in Prairie View, Texas with the winner advancing to face either No. 4 Seed Alabama State or No. 5 Texas Southern.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ricethresher.org

Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown

Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward

In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement

West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX

