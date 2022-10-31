Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Wraps Up 2022 Campaign With 2-0 Loss to SWAC Champion Jackson State
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – A first half goal and one following a second half red card were too much for Alabama A&M (4-12-2, 2-5-2 SWAC) to overcome as they dropped a 2-0 decision to regular season champion Jackson State (9-7-1, 7-1-1 SWAC) in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Quarterfinal and an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Thursday, November 3.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Rallies From Halftime Deficit To Down Oakwood 95-79 in Exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Otis Hughley era at Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) opened with a 95-79 come-from-behind exhibition victory over neighboring Oakwood (0-1) in an NCAA Division men's basketball game on Thursday, November 3. Senior guard Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) led the way with 22 points on 9-of-15...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Football Ready For The Bright Lights of ESPNU With Thursday Tilt at Mississippi Valley State
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Battling the challenges that come with a short week, Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2 SWAC) will reap the benefits as their game at Mississippi Valley State (0-8, 0-5 SWAC) will be broadcast worldwide on ESPNU as the two teams get together under the lights on Thursday, November 3. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Soccer Set To Take On Regular Season Champion Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No. 8 Seed Alabama A&M (4-11-2, 2-5-2 SWAC) faces a tall order as they begin the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament (SWAC) facing regular season champion and No. 1 Seed Jackson State (8-7-1, 7-1-1 SWAC) on Thursday, November 3. Game time is set for 10 a.m. in Prairie View, Texas with the winner advancing to face either No. 4 Seed Alabama State or No. 5 Texas Southern.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball To Host Neighboring Oakwood In Exhibition To Open 2022-23 Campaign
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball is set to open the 2022-23 season under new leadership with an exhibition against recent NAIA member and in-town neighbor Oakwood (0-1, 0-0) on Thursday, November 3. That game will be one of the last played in Elmore Gymnasium with tip-off slated for 7 p.m.
Jackson State at Texas Southern Tickets Sell Out
The SWAC battle between Jackson State and Texas Southern is declared a sell out.
aamusports.com
Gomez Lopez Earns Runner-Up, Bulldogs Tie For Second at Alabama A&M Golf Classic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Despite battling through Day 1 darkness and tournament shortening fog, junior Felipe Gomez Lopez (Bogota, Columbia) anchored a tremendous performance as the Bulldogs tied for second at the Alabama A&M Golf Classic on Tuesday, November 1. Facing darkness after a long opening round, play was suspended...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Set To Tip-Off 2022-23 With Exhibition at Alabama-Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With a roster featuring just two returnees Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) women's basketball tips off the 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition at NCAA Division II, and in-town foe, Alabama-Huntsville (0-0, 0-0 GSC) on Wednesday, November 2. That game will be played at Spragins Hall on the UAH campus at 5:30 p.m.
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
ricethresher.org
Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown
Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
WAPT
Coach Prime orders JSU players to stay in hotel while in Houston following rapper's slaying
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State University football team is traveling to Houston this weekend to take on Texas Southern, but when the players aren't on the field, they'll be required to stay at the hotel. "The people who are influential to you are leaving us consistently," JSU head...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward
In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morning
The hip-hop community is in mourning once again with the murder of Takeoff, a member of the famous group Migos, early Tuesday morning at a party in Houston, TX. The shooting occurred at around 2:30 AM CST at 810 Bowling & Billiards Houston.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
