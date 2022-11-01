ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drama and controversy, what else is college football?

Week nine of the NCAA Football season was a wild ride, including teams fighting in the tunnel, thoroughly wetting the bed to ruin their undefeated season and playing with the beautiful and unproblematic Pac-12 officiating. Michigan and Michigan State battled for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a game that favored...
Under the radar Hall of Famers from the three major US sports

The Hall of Fame of any sport is meant to recognize the best players of their time and the enshrinement of an athlete is proof that the dedication to their craft paid off. Not all hall-of-famers are made the same though, some are enshrined on their first ballot and some barely sneak in.
Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell: Michigan high school football

Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline. ...
Reigning champs fail to make playoffs… “Blue Wall” takes the win

After winning the previous regional in Europe, the team of Oxygen Esports fell in the swiss bracket 2-3 and failed to make the playoffs altogether. It was the first time a team went from a regional win to failing to make the playoff over the course of the past three Rocket League Championship Series seasons.
New Projects: Baseball and Softball Clubhouse, Snapdragon Stadium, Student Rec and Esports Facility

Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity, $310 million Snapdragon Stadium at San Diego State University opened in September. The stadium’s signature design elements, including concourse level “neighborhoods” and standing-room-only “piers” that jut out over stadium seating, are designed to reflect the city’s diverse communities and combine to create a venue that is authentically San Diego. The stadium will be the home field for SDSU Aztec football, as well as for professional and collegiate soccer, NCAA championship games, concerts and other cultural events.
