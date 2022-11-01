Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Evergreen
Drama and controversy, what else is college football?
Week nine of the NCAA Football season was a wild ride, including teams fighting in the tunnel, thoroughly wetting the bed to ruin their undefeated season and playing with the beautiful and unproblematic Pac-12 officiating. Michigan and Michigan State battled for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a game that favored...
Dallas named one of the best cities in the nation for soccer fans: report
WalletHub officials have released an official list ranking more than 290 U.S. based on which ones were the best, and worst, for soccer fans.
'Reuben never misses.' Prep esports teams like Quartz Hill are preparing future pros
High schools have embraced the chance to field popular esports teams, treating squads like Quartz Hill High's "Rocket League" team like any other sport.
Daily Evergreen
Under the radar Hall of Famers from the three major US sports
The Hall of Fame of any sport is meant to recognize the best players of their time and the enshrinement of an athlete is proof that the dedication to their craft paid off. Not all hall-of-famers are made the same though, some are enshrined on their first ballot and some barely sneak in.
Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell: Michigan high school football
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline. ...
Deadspin
Jerry Jones probably shouldn’t have poked fun at the NFL by dressing up as a blind referee for Halloween
Dallas Cowboys head honcho Jerry Jones can’t help himself. Constantly running his mouth, interfering with his coaches, and doing the opposite of what scouts suggest in the draft. Jones may have stepped in it again after dressing up like a blind referee for Halloween. Jones decided it’d be funny...
Gonzaga Opens Talks to Enter Big XII
The best basketball conference in the country could be ready to add a new power, and it could be a very good thing.
Daily Evergreen
Reigning champs fail to make playoffs… “Blue Wall” takes the win
After winning the previous regional in Europe, the team of Oxygen Esports fell in the swiss bracket 2-3 and failed to make the playoffs altogether. It was the first time a team went from a regional win to failing to make the playoff over the course of the past three Rocket League Championship Series seasons.
Injury Status Of Terrence Ross For Warriors-Magic Game
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Florida on Thursday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players. Terrence Ross is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. The veteran guard got injured in Wednesday’s game between ...
athleticbusiness.com
New Projects: Baseball and Softball Clubhouse, Snapdragon Stadium, Student Rec and Esports Facility
Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity, $310 million Snapdragon Stadium at San Diego State University opened in September. The stadium’s signature design elements, including concourse level “neighborhoods” and standing-room-only “piers” that jut out over stadium seating, are designed to reflect the city’s diverse communities and combine to create a venue that is authentically San Diego. The stadium will be the home field for SDSU Aztec football, as well as for professional and collegiate soccer, NCAA championship games, concerts and other cultural events.
Oh, no(hitter)! Astros' history-maker costs DraftKings' bettors in epic fashion
With Philadelphia coming off an impressive Game 3 showing at home in which they hit a record-tying five home runs and blanked Houston to take a 2-1 series edge, four Astros pitchers kept the Phillies out of the hit column on Wednesday to even up the best-of-seven set at 2-2.
Comments / 0