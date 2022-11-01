WSU soccer (8-6-4) is gearing up to play their final game of the regular season as they host the Washington Huskies at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lower Soccer Field. The Cougs are coming off a weekend they would like to forget. Against the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins, the Cougs lost 1-0 as they were outshot by 20. They then traveled across town to take on the No. 18 ranked USC Trojans. After a pair of goals from WSU forward Margie Detrizio, the Cougs gave up two second-half goals to lose 3-2.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO