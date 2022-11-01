ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies

The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
Empire Sports Media

Masataka Yoshida: The Japanese Star that the Yankees Can’t Miss

The Yankees have had struggles finding a consistent leadoff hitter for quite some time now. While I’m always for adjusting your lineup as the season goes on and shaking things up when the offense sputters, it’s nice to have someone you can reasonably project will perform well at the leadoff spot. There are plenty of options for the Yankees to look at for that leadoff hitter, but perhaps that option isn’t someone who’s played at the MLB level yet.
BRONX, NY
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 7, Astros 0 (World Series Game 3)

Well, I suppose it was a newsworthy day on the South Side. Multiple sources have reported that Pedro Grifol has been hired as the 41st manager of the Chicago White Sox. Yipee. I am uninspired, to say the least, but I’m trying to keep an open mind. That’s why they play 162 games; I keep telling myself that anyway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Evergreen

A Halloween tradition in the middle of summer, thank you MLB

In the spirit of Halloween and the World Series, let’s look at the fun tradition of dressing up for road trips by MLB teams. It is a tradition not unique to any specific team but has been a common occurrence for much of the social-media era. With the current...
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst says Randy Johnson tipped pitches his whole career

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. may or may not have been tipping pitches during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. If he was, he would be in pretty good company. All the talk of McCullers tipping pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies led to an old clip...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?

The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros no-hit Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros made history against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier fronted a combined no-hitter amid a dominant 5-0 victory in Game 4 to even up the 2022 World Series. Here are the top plays from Game 4:. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless...
HOUSTON, TX
True Blue LA

World Series Game 5: One more game in Philadelphia

I’m not sure how you follow a combined no-hitter in a World Series, but the Astros and Phillies will sure try. Wednesday’s result ensured the Fall Classic will end this weekend in Houston, but up first is one more game in Philadelphia — Thursday night’s Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

