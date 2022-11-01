Read full article on original website
World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies
The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Masataka Yoshida, an outfielder in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, reportedly wants to play for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Losing their edge: Astros, Dusty Baker hand Phillies a World Series advantage by sticking with Lance McCullers Jr.
Let’s skip the speculating and the investigating and the lip-reading. Two innings into World Series Game 3, the Houston Astros didn’t need to know whether Lance McCullers Jr. was tipping his pitches to know that the Philadelphia Phillies were all over them. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon...
Masataka Yoshida: The Japanese Star that the Yankees Can’t Miss
The Yankees have had struggles finding a consistent leadoff hitter for quite some time now. While I’m always for adjusting your lineup as the season goes on and shaking things up when the offense sputters, it’s nice to have someone you can reasonably project will perform well at the leadoff spot. There are plenty of options for the Yankees to look at for that leadoff hitter, but perhaps that option isn’t someone who’s played at the MLB level yet.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
Astros toss World Series no-hitter vs. Phillies thanks in part to N.J. native, Rutgers alum
History was made Wednesday as four Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in World Series history. The box score will show that Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly did all the work on the mound in the 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the Fall Classic at Citizens Bank Park.
Barry Bonds is the greatest player of all time; put him in the Hall of Fame
The greatest baseball player to ever step on the field for an MLB team is not in the Hall of Fame but why?. Well, the answer is simple and straightforward: Barry Bonds allegedly took steroids. It is all but proven that he had, but he will probably never fully admit to doing it voluntarily.
Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 7, Astros 0 (World Series Game 3)
Well, I suppose it was a newsworthy day on the South Side. Multiple sources have reported that Pedro Grifol has been hired as the 41st manager of the Chicago White Sox. Yipee. I am uninspired, to say the least, but I’m trying to keep an open mind. That’s why they play 162 games; I keep telling myself that anyway.
New York baseball falters: Yankees, Mets fail to make World Series
At any point prior to the MLB’s all-star break, it would have been difficult to envision both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets falling as flat as they did when postseason baseball finally rolled around. The Yankees owned the best record in baseball and the Mets...
A Halloween tradition in the middle of summer, thank you MLB
In the spirit of Halloween and the World Series, let’s look at the fun tradition of dressing up for road trips by MLB teams. It is a tradition not unique to any specific team but has been a common occurrence for much of the social-media era. With the current...
ESPN analyst says Randy Johnson tipped pitches his whole career
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. may or may not have been tipping pitches during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. If he was, he would be in pretty good company. All the talk of McCullers tipping pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies led to an old clip...
Hall of Famers Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera discuss 'poignant' lack of Black MLB players
For the first time since 1950, there are no Black players playing in the World Series. and just 7.2% of current Major League Baseball players are African American.
World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?
The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
2022 World Series top plays: Astros no-hit Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros made history against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier fronted a combined no-hitter amid a dominant 5-0 victory in Game 4 to even up the 2022 World Series. Here are the top plays from Game 4:. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless...
Andy Pages continues hitting home runs, this time in the Arizona Fall League
It’s usually not advisable to scout the stat line, especially in the unusual environment of the Arizona Fall League, after the end of a long season and in an offense-friendly environment in the elevated desert. But there are still reasons to enjoy what Andy Pages is doing for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
World Series Game 5: One more game in Philadelphia
I’m not sure how you follow a combined no-hitter in a World Series, but the Astros and Phillies will sure try. Wednesday’s result ensured the Fall Classic will end this weekend in Houston, but up first is one more game in Philadelphia — Thursday night’s Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their worst game in years
