Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO