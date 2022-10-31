Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
gopack.com
NC State to Honor 40th Anniversary of 1983 Championship Team Throughout 2022-23 Season
RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State will honor the 40th anniversary of the 1983 National Championship team throughout the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The Pack will wear special Adidas 1983 throwback uniforms for NC State's annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Coppin State and on Wednesday, Feb. 22 when the Pack hosts Wake Forest at PNC Arena.
gopack.com
Pack Cruises Past Lees-McRae, 107-59, in Exhibition Contest
RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men's basketball had no trouble in its lone exhibition tune-up of the 2022-23 season as the Pack beat Lees-McRae, 107-59, on Wednesday night inside PNC Arena. The Pack jumped out to an 11-0 lead and extended it to 27-2 in the opening 10...
cbs17
Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
tarheelblog.com
2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions
We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
What we learned about NC State basketball in exhibition win ahead of Monday opener
Just five minutes into the Pack’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae, it seemed NC State stuff would follow the program into a new basketball season. It did not. The Wolfpack beat Lees-McRae 107-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
thesource.com
J. Cole and Dreamville Announces Dates for Dreamville Festival 2023
The return of the Dreamville Festival to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1 and 2, 2023, has been announced by J. Cole and his Dreamville crew. Dreamville fans who register for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com will also soon have access to a special ticket pre-sale.
triangletribune.com
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU
The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.
Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem
Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching
The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
Students from Shaw, Saint Augustine's team up for march to polls event
Students gathered on Shaw's campus Thursday morning, before making the 1/2 mile trek to Chavis Park, one of 15 early voting locations in Wake County.
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
Garner football coach Thurman Leach retires after 34 seasons of service
Garner, N.C. — Garner head football coach Thurman Leach has retired after 34 years of coaching high school football, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Leach had been the head coach at Garner since 2013. As Garner's head coach, Leach led the Trojans to a record of 75 wins and...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
Comments / 0