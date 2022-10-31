ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

gopack.com

NC State to Honor 40th Anniversary of 1983 Championship Team Throughout 2022-23 Season

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State will honor the 40th anniversary of the 1983 National Championship team throughout the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The Pack will wear special Adidas 1983 throwback uniforms for NC State's annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Coppin State and on Wednesday, Feb. 22 when the Pack hosts Wake Forest at PNC Arena.
RALEIGH, NC
gopack.com

Pack Cruises Past Lees-McRae, 107-59, in Exhibition Contest

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men's basketball had no trouble in its lone exhibition tune-up of the 2022-23 season as the Pack beat Lees-McRae, 107-59, on Wednesday night inside PNC Arena. The Pack jumped out to an 11-0 lead and extended it to 27-2 in the opening 10...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions

We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
thesource.com

J. Cole and Dreamville Announces Dates for Dreamville Festival 2023

The return of the Dreamville Festival to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1 and 2, 2023, has been announced by J. Cole and his Dreamville crew. Dreamville fans who register for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com will also soon have access to a special ticket pre-sale.
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem

Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
DURHAM, NC
raleighmag.com

25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9

Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC

