Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Turkey Drags Its Heels on Swedish NATO Accession
Turkey’s longstanding dispute with Sweden over the latter’s asylum policies for members of Kurdish organizations deemed terror groups by Ankara has resurfaced once again. Turkish officials announced on Monday that the country’s leadership was not yet prepared to approve Sweden’s accession to NATO—effectively guaranteeing that Stockholm remains out of the thirty-nation military alliance until the government’s conditions are met.
'Never again': Ukraine bolsters defences by Belarus-Russia border
Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometres to the north. A three-way crossing shaped like a 'Y', it points northwest into Belarus and northeast into Russia with Ukraine to the south.
nationalinterest.org
Russia Says Averting Nuclear Disaster Is Its Top Priority
Russia claimed that it would only use a nuclear weapon “in response to an aggression involving the use of weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is in jeopardy.”. In a pivot from Russian president Vladimir...
nationalinterest.org
Syria’s Failings Should Guide Misdirected Iran Policy
If the West is committed to not repeat the mistakes of the past, it can forge a third way that honors the protestors and rejects the tyrants in Tehran. In 2013, following Syria’s two-year-long repression of democracy activists, President Barack Obama declared that President Bashar al-Assad “has lost his legitimacy” and “will be held accountable.” “I think Assad must go,” Obama continued. In the years that passed, Syrian diplomats in suits met their counterparts in posh offices, attended conferences and conventions, posed and paraded before various flags while pro-Assad forces arrested, tortured, and executed innocent civilians. Nearly a decade has passed since that hollow statement and Assad remains the tyrant of Syria, supported by his patrons in Iran and Russia.
nationalinterest.org
The Limits of Turkey’s Israeli Charm Offensive
The pillars of the Israel-Turkey relationship—energy and defense cooperation—require long-term agreements built on mutual trust, not Erdogan’s capricious vacillation between enmity and cooperation. Turkey hosted Israel’s top defense official last Thursday for the first time in over a decade. While some are heaping praise on Ankara, the...
Ukraine news – live: US sends $400m in military aid as Russia claims British troops involved in drone strike
The US Department of Defense is sending Ukraine $400m more in military aid, it was announced yesterday.“With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defence capabilities are critical,” the Pentagon said in a statement.A group of prominent former world leaders, known as The Elders, told Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to Kyiv this summer that only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war.Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who chairs the group founded by Nelson Mandela, said in a meeting with Associated Press executives that he must start considering a way out of...
nationalinterest.org
How Hungary Sees the Ukraine Conflict
Sumantra Maitra interviews Hungarian minister of justice Judit Varga. Sumantra Maitra: Is Hungary an outlier within the European Union on the question of Ukraine? What is the Hungarian position and is there a break within Europe on the question of Ukraine?. Judit Varga: So far only Austria and Hungary raised...
nationalinterest.org
Will China’s Influence in Brazil Grow Under Lula?
If President-elect Lula does not wake up to this reality, he will be doing a grave disservice to the democracy he claims he was elected to restore and protect. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential runoff on the promise of saving democracy from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro’s “fascism.” Yet despite Beijing’s clear record of malign conduct worldwide and the entrenchment of its influence in Brazil, Lula’s positive view of China appears essentially unchanged: As recently as 2021, he was quoted as commending the Chinese model and holding it up as an example for other countries to follow. Will the second Lula presidency continue on this dangerous path?
nationalinterest.org
White House: North Korea Secretly Shipping Artillery to Russia
The National Security Council claimed on Tuesday that Russia had secretly purchased a “significant” number of artillery shells from North Korea for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. The U.S. National Security Council (NSC) claimed on Tuesday that Russia had secretly purchased a “significant” number of artillery...
nationalinterest.org
Biden’s National Security Strategy Doubles Down on U.S.-China Rivalry
The NSS makes it abundantly clear where the Biden administration stands on China. Last month, the White House released the Biden administration’s first National Security Strategy (NSS). The forty-eight-page document articulates core U.S. interests, threats, and the administration’s strategy to respectively achieve and meet those. Unsurprisingly, the NSS, like the previous one, mentions a compendium of threats to Washington’s national security, with strategic competition with Beijing and Moscow at the apex. Apropos of threats emanating from Beijing, the NSS is clear that they permeate domains and regions, and therefore are global in scope. The document recognizes that China “is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it.” This assessment becomes all the more meaningful when it is seen as an important plank of Washington’s bid to protect its interests and advance its global vision. All this, coupled with how China is mentioned elsewhere in the NSS, makes it a must-read for Sino-U.S. relations watchers. The NSS commits the United States to attenuating the Chinese threat through investments at home, actions in concert with allies and partners, and responsible competition with China. If this set of enunciations in the NSS is anything to go by, there are at least two phenomena that could become more pronounced in the brewing acrimony between Washington and Beijing.
nationalinterest.org
A Proposal to End the Russo-Ukrainian War
With Russian forces performing so poorly in Ukraine, it is not surprising that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently spoke about how Moscow is “ready” to negotiate an end to the war. With Russian forces performing so poorly in Ukraine, it is not surprising that Russian foreign minister Sergei...
nationalinterest.org
Iran to Hold Public Trials for 1,000 Protesters
Iran’s nationwide demonstrations began on September 16 when Mahsa Amini died after her arrest by the Iranian morality police. The Iranian government will hold public trials for at least 1,000 demonstrators arrested during the ongoing anti-government protest movement over the next week, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.
nationalinterest.org
Decoupling From China Is a Fools Errand
Washington is becoming more like the bare-knuckle mercantilists in Beijing. Thirteenth-century Venice, like the high-tech economy of the twenty-first-century United States, faced a challenge that threatened the famed republic’s economic prosperity. The natural advantages enjoyed by Venice’s internationally renowned glass makers, like the leading computer chip makers today, were under threat from foreign competition, the theft of intellectual property, and the departure of skilled artisans lured by the promise of higher pay elsewhere in Europe.
nationalinterest.org
Bolsonaro Quietly Concedes Loss as Protests Rage
Bolsonaro encouraged these protests in the speech, describing them as “the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice regarding how the electoral process occurred,” but insisted they remain peaceful. Breaking his silence after his loss to Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva in Brazil’s most recent election, Brazilian...
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Forces Deployed to Ukraine to Fight Weapons Smuggling
A “small number” of U.S. military forces are performing onsite inspections in Ukraine to ensure military aid to Kyiv is being properly accounted for. A “small number” of U.S. military forces are performing onsite inspections of weapons caches in Ukraine to ensure military aid to Kyiv is being properly accounted for, a senior U.S. defense official told journalists earlier this week.
nationalinterest.org
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
nationalinterest.org
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot at Rally
Khan, considered to be in stable condition, was taken from the rally site to receive treatment in Lahore. Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot at a rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad on Thursday, BBC News reported. The seventy-year-old Khan, a former Pakistan cricket...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea’s Latest Ballistic Missile Test Was a Dud
As a result, the United States and South Korea agreed to extend their Vigilant Storm military exercises. Following North Korea’s launch of twenty-three missiles on Wednesday, the most it had ever launched in a single day, Pyongyang reportedly attempted to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday. But the launch failed, CNN reported, citing a South Korean government source.
nationalinterest.org
What’s the Latest on America’s Hypersonic Missiles?
A Congressional Research Service report offers the latest look into the current state of hypersonic missile capabilities in the United States, China, and Russia. A recent Congressional Research Service report covering the current state of hypersonic weapons in the United States, Russia, and China summarizes the potential threat posed by these weapons.
nationalinterest.org
Biden’s Nuclear Posture Review Is Not Stoking an Arms Race
One could assume that the “arms race” contention is simply a throw-away line, especially since the U.S. strategic nuclear arsenal fits within the confines of the New START agreement. With the October 27 release of the new 2022 United States Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), Russian and Chinese state...
Comments / 0