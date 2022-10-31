The NSS makes it abundantly clear where the Biden administration stands on China. Last month, the White House released the Biden administration’s first National Security Strategy (NSS). The forty-eight-page document articulates core U.S. interests, threats, and the administration’s strategy to respectively achieve and meet those. Unsurprisingly, the NSS, like the previous one, mentions a compendium of threats to Washington’s national security, with strategic competition with Beijing and Moscow at the apex. Apropos of threats emanating from Beijing, the NSS is clear that they permeate domains and regions, and therefore are global in scope. The document recognizes that China “is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it.” This assessment becomes all the more meaningful when it is seen as an important plank of Washington’s bid to protect its interests and advance its global vision. All this, coupled with how China is mentioned elsewhere in the NSS, makes it a must-read for Sino-U.S. relations watchers. The NSS commits the United States to attenuating the Chinese threat through investments at home, actions in concert with allies and partners, and responsible competition with China. If this set of enunciations in the NSS is anything to go by, there are at least two phenomena that could become more pronounced in the brewing acrimony between Washington and Beijing.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO