ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health held a graduation ceremony for members of their Positive Indian Parenting course. The eight-week program involves attending class each week to learn about different aspects of parenting while incorporating indigenous values. The program is open to Indigenous parents, caregivers,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Animal control respond to multiple dog bite calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal control is asking for your help finding some dogs after reports of people getting bitten. Yesterday a man on West 11th Street had a large black German Shepherd come up to him. He tried to grab the dog and it bit him, then ran off.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado. They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Wednesday: Learning about African Painted Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this edition of Wild Wednesday, we are here at the Great Plains Zoo, at the African Painted Dog exhibit. I am joined here by Allison Gould education specialist here, tell us all about this really neat dog. “African Painted Dogs are found...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in eastern Sioux Falls. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, two vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the area of E 14th Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday night when one of them, a 2015 Fiat, hit a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan off the road. The Dodge Grand Caravan hit a tree; the Fiat also left the roadway.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bread Break’s stolen van found undamaged in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DTSF staff prepare for Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 30th annual Parade of Lights is returning on November 25 in Downtown Sioux Falls. The deadline for float entries is November 14 at 5:00 pm and nominations for the Junior Grand Marshall are open until November 11. DTSF staff talked to us about what else you can expect this year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
BRANDON, SD
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How long will warm temps stick around?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats

Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
LAKE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy