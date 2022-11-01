SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO