Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health held a graduation ceremony for members of their Positive Indian Parenting course. The eight-week program involves attending class each week to learn about different aspects of parenting while incorporating indigenous values. The program is open to Indigenous parents, caregivers,...
KELOLAND TV
Animal control respond to multiple dog bite calls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal control is asking for your help finding some dogs after reports of people getting bitten. Yesterday a man on West 11th Street had a large black German Shepherd come up to him. He tried to grab the dog and it bit him, then ran off.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado. They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about African Painted Dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this edition of Wild Wednesday, we are here at the Great Plains Zoo, at the African Painted Dog exhibit. I am joined here by Allison Gould education specialist here, tell us all about this really neat dog. “African Painted Dogs are found...
dakotanewsnow.com
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in eastern Sioux Falls. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, two vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the area of E 14th Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday night when one of them, a 2015 Fiat, hit a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan off the road. The Dodge Grand Caravan hit a tree; the Fiat also left the roadway.
KELOLAND TV
Bread Break’s stolen van found undamaged in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, all it takes is someone on the lookout and a willingness to reach out. “Last night at 9:30, I got a text, instant message from Facebook, from a lady that said, ‘I think your van is in my neighborhood,'” Bread Break volunteer Renae Eidenshink said. “Course you’re a little skeptical, and so I responded saying can you give me your address, and she did, so I knew it was for real.”
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF staff prepare for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 30th annual Parade of Lights is returning on November 25 in Downtown Sioux Falls. The deadline for float entries is November 14 at 5:00 pm and nominations for the Junior Grand Marshall are open until November 11. DTSF staff talked to us about what else you can expect this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story taking place at the Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest Broadway production, BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story, takes place tonight and tomorrow night at the Washington Pavilion. Mitchell Olson joined Dakota News Now to talk about the musical.
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
KELOLAND TV
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the business growth in the area, our community has a lot to be proud of. But when a possible scam is based in South Dakota, it’s cause for concern. It was an online ad that caught the eye of Wisconsin resident Ayman...
gowatertown.net
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
Comments / 0