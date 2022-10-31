Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say. The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno...
How Ukraine could liberate Crimea and win war in WEEKS with three-pronged blitz through collapsing Russian army
UKRAINE could liberate Crimea and win its war with Russia with a three pronged offensive, it was reported. As Vladimir Putin's army continues to collapse, attention has begun to focus on how the Ukraine war could end. could seize back Crimea as. The humiliated Russian president has seen his troops...
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war, as it happened: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD
The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet
Russia has withdrawn security guarantees for Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipments in retaliation. Ukrainian forces are believed to be responsible for a successful "suicide boat" strike on at least one Russian Navy warship, potentially including an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate. The Ukrainian military has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Video...
Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'
A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson
Ukrainian forces continued to pile on the pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson Friday, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inched closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
