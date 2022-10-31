ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Newsweek

Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine

Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Newsweek

Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes

The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
The Independent

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
maritime-executive.com

Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet

Russia has withdrawn security guarantees for Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipments in retaliation. Ukrainian forces are believed to be responsible for a successful "suicide boat" strike on at least one Russian Navy warship, potentially including an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate. The Ukrainian military has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Video...
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
The Independent

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Ukrainian forces continued to pile on the pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson Friday, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inched closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...

