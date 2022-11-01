ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

The 15 Best Yakima Valley LUNCH DATE Restaurants

I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The 4 Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes from Yakima!

Thanksgiving is great for bringing friends and family together over a delicious hot meal. Everyone always has their favorite foods and something the entire family can enjoy. Most of the time people go with the traditional side dishes, but this year we're suggesting you mix it up. You might think,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Get to know your neighbor: 13-year-old dancer Georgia Bonds

Dance. Leadership. Theater. Choir. As a 13-year-old, West Valley eighth-grader Georgia Bonds has a great start to her extracurricular resume and she’s not one to shy away from a spotlight. Before entering middle school, Bonds participated in different camps for kids like cheer and drama, but she has danced...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Legends Costume Contest Recap Photo Gallery & 5 Reasons to Go

If you love checking out the most elaborate costume contests during the Halloween season AND enjoying live music, Legends Casino Hotel's annual shindig is a must-stop to add to your adult festivities. This past Saturday was filled with live music and incredible costumes, did you make it out?. Legends Casino...
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Trick-or-Treating in Barge-Chestnut

Scenes from trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood in Yakima, Wash., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima

This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms

A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?

This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Winter on The Way Yakima It's Time to Clean That Fireplace

Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Seize The Dining Deal at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate. Dining Deals for Friday, November 4th at Legends Casino Hotel. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate - good for everything...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness

YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday

Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

