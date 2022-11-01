Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Did You Experience Excitement Friday at The Seasons in Yakima?
Did you experience what happened at the Seasons Performance Hall on Friday night?. If you did, you're probably still recovering from the fun. If you didn't, you've got to check out the photo gallery below and make sure you don't miss the next amazing event that's coming this week. Cockaphonix...
The 15 Best Yakima Valley LUNCH DATE Restaurants
I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
The 4 Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes from Yakima!
Thanksgiving is great for bringing friends and family together over a delicious hot meal. Everyone always has their favorite foods and something the entire family can enjoy. Most of the time people go with the traditional side dishes, but this year we're suggesting you mix it up. You might think,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: 13-year-old dancer Georgia Bonds
Dance. Leadership. Theater. Choir. As a 13-year-old, West Valley eighth-grader Georgia Bonds has a great start to her extracurricular resume and she’s not one to shy away from a spotlight. Before entering middle school, Bonds participated in different camps for kids like cheer and drama, but she has danced...
Legends Costume Contest Recap Photo Gallery & 5 Reasons to Go
If you love checking out the most elaborate costume contests during the Halloween season AND enjoying live music, Legends Casino Hotel's annual shindig is a must-stop to add to your adult festivities. This past Saturday was filled with live music and incredible costumes, did you make it out?. Legends Casino...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Trick-or-Treating in Barge-Chestnut
Scenes from trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood in Yakima, Wash., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
How to Donate your Candy in Yakima to Troops over Seas
Every Halloween you end up having a pantry full of candy you'll never touch, it's not that you hate the candy you just have a lot of it to go around. So why not donate some of that candy to a good cause?. Well lucky for us there are people...
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms
A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
Go Fund Me Set Up for Vandalized Popular Yakima Haunted Attraction
The other day we were talking about how vandals did their worst to Haunted Tents -- a local haunted attraction that's been a staple on 37th and Nob Hill for 18 years. People have asked about this and it turns out they set up a fund to help replace and/or fix items that have been vandalized.
8 Yakima Valley Adlibs Perfect for Whose Line is It Anyway
Am I pushing **** up a hill? Not sure if that's a phrase but being clever can sometimes turn out that way. Laughs are contagious, humor is subject to interpretation, and live events bring the real magic together. Searching for a good laugh in the Yakima Valley?. Do You Remember...
What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?
This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace
Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
Seize The Dining Deal at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate. Dining Deals for Friday, November 4th at Legends Casino Hotel. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate - good for everything...
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
Desiring a Job? Show Off Your Resume to These Yakima Valley Spots
So, you're looking for a job. Below are local businesses hiring in the Yakima Valley that are a fantastic starting point for someone truly searching for a job. First things first, are you able to get to the said job on your own? If not, can you catch a ride with someone, ride the bus or walk?
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0