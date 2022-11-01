Read full article on original website
'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Sets Premiere Date on NBC
Spooky season is coming to a close, and it's time to start gearing up for the holiday season and all the festive specials accompanying it. This year, country music legend Dolly Parton will kick off the holidays in style. Her two-hour film special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is now set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, December 1, opening up the Christmas season with good music and a slew of famous guests.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?
There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Song About the Afterlife 1 Day Before His Death
One last gift. Shortly before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a classic hymn about the afterlife. "Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick," the Will & Grace alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 23, alongside a video that showed him collaborating with musician Danny Myrick. "Danny helped me with a new […]
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Young Sheldon Adds Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's Parents
Young Sheldon is set to introduce Georgie’s potential future in-laws. The Big Bang Theory spinoff has tapped Will Sasso (MADtv) and Rachel Bay Jones (The Good Doctor) to recur as Mandy’s parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, our sister site Deadline reports. Jim is a “good-natured father” who gets caught in the “crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife,” according to the official character breakdown. He also happens to own the local tire store, which might be of interest to Georgie — who, as we know from Big Bang, eventually finds success as Dr. Tire. Audrey, meanwhile, is described as “a force...
Star of ‘Hocus Pocus’, Based in Salem, Massachusetts, Admits to Being High During Filming
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Learning that an actor used drugs or alcohol while filming a movie isn't really a shocker for the most part. Still, so many of us are always curious as to who or why, since our culture is so curious about the lives of these stars.
Dennis Weaver Explained Why ‘Gunsmoke’ Was More Popular Than Other Westerns
Actor Dennis Weaver once explained what set 'Gunsmoke' apart from all of the other Western storytelling at the time and before it.
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Leslie Jordan, comedian, writer and actor, is dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, Emmy-award winning actor, writer and comedian, is dead at 67. The “Will & Grace” star died in a single-car accident in Hollywood on Monday, sources told the Los Angeles Times. Jordan, driving a BMW, crashed into a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood...
How to Watch 'Causeway' Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Rounds Out Main Cast
Fox has added five new cast members to its upcoming comedy “Animal Control.” Michael Rowland (“This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Pause with Sam Jay”), Grace Palmer (“Good Grief,” “The Dead Lands”), Gerry Dee (“Mr. D,” “The Moodys”), Kelli Ogmundson (“Cavendish,” “Phantom Pups”), and Alvina August (“Nancy Drew,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have all joined the single-cam series. They join previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, and Ravi Patel. Full character descriptions can be found below. “Animal Control” was originally ordered at Fox in June. It is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be...
