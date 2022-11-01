In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.

