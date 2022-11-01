Read full article on original website
Rich Eisen Has Clear Message For Kyrie Irving
Rich Eisen responded to the latest controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, who posted the link to a movie and book containing antisemitic tropes on his Twitter account. During his Monday show (h/t New York Post), Eisen played audio of the full tense exchange between Irving and ESPN reporter Nick Friedell. Irving responded "don't humanize me" when Friedell asked the Brooklyn Nets point guard why he promoted that material.
Nymag.com
Kyrie Irving’s Days in Brooklyn Are Numbered
It has been clear for a while now that Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn — or anywhere else, for that matter — was never going to end well. Irving’s resistance to COVID vaccination, which essentially exploded last year’s supposed Nets “super-team” on the launchpad, was bad enough, but it didn’t mark him as a singular hazard; after all, Irving wasn’t the only anti-vaxx NBA player, just the only one who played in a city with an employer vaccine mandate. But things have deteriorated since he was allowed to play again. He flipped off Celtics fans amid a disastrous first-round playoff sweep, then actively tried to force a trade to another team twice. And the new season has gotten off to such a miserable start that it seems only a matter of time before Irving is no longer a Brooklyn Net.
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie
Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
PHOTOS: Fans in 'FIGHT ANTISEMITISM' shirts sit courtside at Net game after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film
Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”
Yardbarker
NBAPA Releases Statement Condemning Anti-Semitism Remarks In Wake Of Kyrie Irving
The NBA, the Miami Heat and several players around the league have spoken about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recent comments that some have considered anti-Semitic. On Tuesday, the league's players' association denounced Irving's choice to promote a movie about Anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism has no place in our society," the statement...
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Every NBA team has its own culture. On the other hand, not every culture is the same. Some teams just have a winning culture. Even when they’re rebuilding, it feels like they’re doing the right things to help their young players develop. When it comes time for them to contend, that always helps.
Nets star Kyrie Irving refuses to apologize for anti-semitic posts after Adam Silver statement
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving once again refused to apologize for posting links to highly sensitive anti-semitic content on his social media platforms. During a press conference on Thursday, Irving was once again given the opportunity to express remorse for his actions, and once again the Nets point guard opted against doing so. Despite Adam Silver making clear that he was hoping to hear Irving apologize for the posts, Irving did not do so, though he did accept responsibility for them.
Complex
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Sharing ‘Deeply Offensive Anti-Semitic Material’
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he is “disappointed” in Kyrie Irving for not having made an “unqualified apology” for linking to an anti-Semitic film on social media. In a statement shared Thursday, Silver also referenced the recent joint announcement made by Irving, the Brooklyn Nets, and...
