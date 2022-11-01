Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
New Jan 6 footage shows Speaker Pelosi's response as Capitol riot unfolded. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select...
Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized
The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
Remember This Guy? Nancy Pelosi Has A Special Message Just For Him.
The House Speaker puts one of the most infamous Jan. 6 rioters on blast.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack
The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.
Swalwell Draws 'Straight Line' from Pelosi Attack to GOP Leader McCarthy
The Democratic representative's remarks come amid a significant uptick in threats of violence against members of Congress.
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"
Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
Paul Pelosi attack: Everything we know about the ‘politically motivated’ assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband
On Friday morning Americans woke to news of a violent, apparently politically motivated attack on the home of one of the nation's most powerful political figures.Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was taken to hospital after being allegedly beaten with a hammer by a man who broke into the family's house in San Francisco.The attack sparked anger, mockery, lurid conspiracy theories, increased security, warnings of a "heightened threat" from domestic extremists in advance of November's midterm elections, and fears that the extreme rhetoric of far right groups such as QAnon is...
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
The GOP’s Demonization Of Nancy Pelosi
The House speaker has long been the target of Republican anger.
Kari Lake rejects claims she ‘made light’ of Paul Pelosi attack, says comments were out of context
Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona Kari Lake has rejected claims she tried to minimize the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, instead blaming the “fake news media” for taking her comments out of context.
Pelosi home attack sends cold shiver across political landscape
SAN FRANCISCO -- Across the divided political landscape, the early morning attack Friday at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew quick condemnation and also shined a spotlight on the growing threat politicians face across the county.The alleged attacker -- 42-year-old David Wayne DePape -- confronted Pelosi's husband, Paul, during the 2:27 a.m. home invasion shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"Fortunately, Nancy Pelosi was across the country in Washington, D.C.DePape attacked Paul Pelosi violently with a hammer, inflicting severe head and arm injuries before he was subdued by arriving San Francisco police officers. Paul Pelosi underwent a...
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties: AP source
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and “continues to improve."
Paul Pelosi's attacker had plans to target other 'prominent' politicians and their families, prosecutors allege
The suspect in the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband told authorities he wanted to break her kneecaps to send a message to other Democrats in Congress.
