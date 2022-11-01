Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Do Calcium, Magnesium, and Zinc Help With, and When Should You Take Them?
Calcium, magnesium, and zinc are three minerals your body needs to carry out essential functions. These minerals are extensively found in plant and animal food sources, but supplements are also widely available. This article looks at some of their health benefits and how you can use them as supplements. Calcium,...
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
News-Medical.net
Probiotics and prebiotics can reduce the risk of frailty syndrome among the elderly
A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging found that the intestinal microbiome plays a critical role in the metabolic processes that affect cognition, body composition, and immune function. Modulating these processes together contributes to healthy aging. Background. Aging is marked by low-grade chronic systemic inflammation...
Research reveals soy milk could cause some health issues
Cow’s milk is a good source of calcium, protein, and other nutrients that the body needs, including iodine, vitamin B12, and magnesium. It provides nourishment that is essential to muscle functioning and bone health. It also contains whey and casein, which can lower blood pressure.
Watermelon helps you live healthy
Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Mind-Body Practices Linked to Lower Glucose in Type 2 Diabetes
Mind-body practices like mindfulness-based stress reduction, yoga, and qigong are linked to lower blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new analysis published in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine. The role of stress in blood glucose control is poorly understood, but there is...
News-Medical.net
Study indicates that the major determinants of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenicity reside outside of the spike protein
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Boston University made a chimeric recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) encoding the spike (S) glycoprotein gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate. Background. Omicron BA.1 is now the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant of...
technologynetworks.com
Live from the Lab at Sapient: How timsTOF is helping to transform the speed and scale of small molecule biomarker discovery
Join Bruker's Erica Forsberg with Sapient Founder & CEO Mohit Jain, & Co-Founder and Head of Analytical R&D, Jeramie Watrous as they take you behind the scenes of Sapient’s lab. Get ready to learn more about how the timsTOF Pro 2 is helping Sapient amplify their biomarker discovery.
technologynetworks.com
Why vaccine developers need a Charged Aerosol Detector (CAD)
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have become the preferred delivery system for mRNA vaccines and oligonucleotide therapeutics, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. The identification, ratio, and purity of the lipids in the formulation are regarded as critical quality attributes for safety and efficacy, must be characterized and reported in regulatory filing.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Diet for Hypothyroidism: Foods to Eat, Foods to Avoid
There are a number of nutrients that are essential to the health of the thyroid. Plus, people with hypothyroidism are more likely to develop certain nutrient deficiencies compared to the general population. Iodine is an essential mineral that is needed to make thyroid hormones and a deficiency in this nutrient...
psychologytoday.com
Healthy Sweeteners and the Gut-Brain Axis
Sugar and some artificial sweeteners can negatively affect your gut microbes. Some natural sugar substitutes can act as prebiotics. The prebiotic effect of oligosaccharides can improve beneficial gut microbes. An improved gut microbiota can boost mood and cognition. A human being has a natural desire to have more of a...
technologynetworks.com
Comparing Modern and Ancient DNA Challenges Prevailing View of Human Adaptation
The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide’s Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
technologynetworks.com
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
technologynetworks.com
"Genome Guardian” p53 Continuously Protects Our Cells From Tumorigenesis
Toxicologists from the University of Konstanz have found that the protein p53 continuously protects our cells from tumorigenesis by coordinating important metabolic processes that stabilize their genomes. The gene coding for the protein p53 is probably the most important factor in protecting human cells from cancer caused by DNA-damaging agents....
technologynetworks.com
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
technologynetworks.com
How Ancient DNA Sequencing Changed the Game
The past two decades have witnessed extraordinary technological and computational advances in nucleic acid sequencing. Working with ancient DNA, Beth Shapiro has applied next-generation sequencing to look into genomes of the distant past, with the hope that they can help us to understand our future.
technologynetworks.com
Arima Genomics Presents Data on Cancer Structural Variants at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting
Arima Genomics, Inc., the leader in 3D genomics, has announced that new data on the detection of actionable structural variants from cancer samples embedded in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo in Phoenix, Ariz. The data, developed in partnership with researchers from NYU Langone Health, shows how Arima Genomics’ 3D genomics tools were useful in detecting previously undetected gene rearrangements, fusions, and other structural variants of clinical significance, meaning that those variants were diagnostic, prognostic, the target of on-market therapies, or therapies being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin C Could Enhance Immune System-Based Cancer Treatment
Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute has recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells, in vitro. Results recently made public show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a more consistent activation of genes involved in the immune response, mainly through DNA demethylation, a kind of epigenetic reprogramming. This discovery may be useful to generate more potent dendritic cell-based therapies in the future.
Kearney Hub
The importance of a protein-rich diet
My friend Glenn from Monterey, California, asked a question not as easy to answer as one might think: "How much protein does someone my age need?" Well, Glenn, that depends on a lot of factors. Besides your age, protein requirements vary widely based on one's sex, exercise level and physical health. When we are sick or injured, for example, we may need more protein to heal. But some people with kidney disease may need to restrict protein to prevent further kidney damage.
technologynetworks.com
Flexible, high-yield nanopore sequencing for every lab
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Take your sequencing to the next level with the recently released PromethION 2 devices. They enable flexible, high-yield sequencing, in a compact, accessible design. The devices are designed for users with sample processing requirements of up to four full-length sequencing runs per week / ~200 flow cells per year. Each flow cell can deliver hundreds of gigabases of nanopore sequencing data. With this sequencing capacity, you can obtain the data you need for completing large genomes, studying complex metagenomic samples, obtaining known and novel transcripts from single-cell sequencing, and much more.
Comments / 0