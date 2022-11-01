Arima Genomics, Inc., the leader in 3D genomics, has announced that new data on the detection of actionable structural variants from cancer samples embedded in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo in Phoenix, Ariz. The data, developed in partnership with researchers from NYU Langone Health, shows how Arima Genomics’ 3D genomics tools were useful in detecting previously undetected gene rearrangements, fusions, and other structural variants of clinical significance, meaning that those variants were diagnostic, prognostic, the target of on-market therapies, or therapies being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.

