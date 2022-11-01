ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello

An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
Stove Fire Torches $100K in Damage to Walla Walla Apartments

The Walla Walla Fire Department now has a damage assessment to a blaze that evacuated a two-story apartment building. According to Brendan Koch of the City of Walla Walla, around 6:31 PM fire units from the city along with Walla Walla Fire District 5 were sent to a two-story apartment building at 20 South Clinton Street, the Clinton St. Apartments.
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through

PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
Deadly Crash in Walla Walla County

(Wallula Junction, WA) -- A crash in Walla Walla County kills one and sends four other teens to the hospital Sunday. Washington State Patrol says this happened along Highway 12 about 15 miles east of Pasco around 2:45am. 19-year-old Gavin Foster was westbound on Highway 12 when he crossed the center line and slammed into an eastbound vehicle that was carrying the 4 other teens. Foster was rushed to the hospital where he died. The other teens were also taken to the hospital. They range in age from 19 to 14. The crash is under investigation.
Police Search for Suspect After “Skimmer” Found at Richland Walmart

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a so-called "skimmer" device that was found to be installed at a self-checkout at the Duportail Street Walmart Halloween. The machine was discovered by a customer who reported the find to loss prevention. Loss prevention then called the authorities.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge

PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
