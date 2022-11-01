Read full article on original website
Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup
After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports
Nov 2 (Reuters) - TMRW Sports, a tech-focused company co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced on Wednesday a star-studded investor group that includes tennis great Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Whether at Q-School or rehabbing, Coody twins focused on earning way to PGA Tour
The son of a Masters champion, Kyle Coody dreamed of winning a green jacket like his father, Charles Coody, a three-time PGA Tour victor, including in 1971 at Augusta National. Unfortunately for Kyle, his professional golf career took him to many places – Asia, Canada, South Africa – but never the Tour – outside of a pair of starts. He tried his hand at Qualifying School seven times and failed to advance to final stage on each occasion.
Japanese players dominate Day 1 at Toto Japan Classic; new No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul cards 71
Ai Suzuki won the last co-sanctioned edition of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic in 2019 but did not take LPGA membership. This week, she co-leads with compatriot Momoko Ueda after an opening 7-under 65. Ueda won this event in 2007 and 2011. Japanese players occupy the top five positions on the leaderboard at Seta Golf Course.
Ai Suzuki, Momoko Ueda share lead at Toto Japan Classic
Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each carded a 7-under-par 65 in their home country on Thursday to share the first-round
DP World Tour golfers will receive guaranteed money for first time in the 2023 season
Players on the European-based DP World Tour will receive guaranteed money for the first time in the 2023 season. Prize money rises to a record $144.2m (£124m) for the circuit's tournaments outside the four men's majors and WGC Matchplay event in Texas which also count on the tour's schedule.
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program
The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
