With the release of his new single, “The Astronaut,” Jin becomes the second member of the K-pop super group BTS to officially promote as a solo artist. The track was co-written with Coldplay following their single “My Universe,” which brought the bands together for the first time last year. On “The Astronaut,” Jin borrows Coldplay’s idyllic and bittersweet signature soundscape to deliver a heartwarming love letter and temporary farewell to his fans around the world.

1 DAY AGO