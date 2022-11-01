Read full article on original website
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
38th District Republicans host Council District 4 candidate forum
The 38th District Republican Club PAC welcomed the Sussex County Council candidates for District 4 to a bipartisan candidates forum Oct. 24. The club hosted a presentation and discussion with incumbent Republican candidate Doug Hudson and Democrat candidate Nathan Mitchell. The forum was open to the public and saw many first-time attendees from both parties. Audience members were most interested in overbuilding and controlling growth in the area, and were able to ask the candidates what they would do to control growth.
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
A vote for Parker Selby is a vote for upstate politicians
There are two well-qualified candidates for Sussex’s 20th Representative District – Ms. Stell Parker Selby and Mr. Dallas Wingate. To help me decide who to support, I examined each candidate’s respective websites. Ms. Parker Selby states all the right things – what we have heard at the state and national level about growth, the environment, education, healthcare, safety and the rights of citizens. However, it mirrors all political aspirants’ generalized comments to pander to our concerns without any concrete solutions. Such phrases as “I will work to find common ground” (under smart growth); “We must restrict building in sensitive areas and prepare for sea-level rise…” (under environmental preservation); and similar broad platitudes on healthcare, safety and human rights.
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Early voting abuzz in Lewes
Vehicles stream into Lewes Fire Department Station 2 around noon, Nov. 1, to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following Sussex County locations:. • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville.
Rehoboth hires new city manager
Rehoboth Beach has hired Bethel Park, Pa., Municipal Manager Laurence Christian as its next city manager. The announcement came Nov. 2, following a brief commissioner meeting held to vote on a resolution to approve the hiring of Christian. The vote was 6-0, with Commissioner Francis Markert absent – Mayor Stan Mills said the city scheduled the meeting on short notice and Markert couldn’t adjust his schedule. Markert has said he fully supports the hiring, Mills said.
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council
SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
Sussex County government to host job fair Nov. 2
Sussex County government will host a job fair from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in downtown Georgetown. Representatives from a variety of county departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government.
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Beebe welcomes Paul Sierzenski MD as new chief medical officer
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, as senior vice president and chief medical officer for the healthcare system. Sierzenski has been a physician and executive for more than 20 years with wide-ranging leadership roles at many prestigious institutions. Most recently, he was chief medical officer of the acute services division of BayCare in Clearwater, Fla., where he oversaw medical services, and quality and safety measures for BayCare’s 15 hospitals.
