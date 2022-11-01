Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Fall Nationals Recap
Two wins for the Buckeyes on the opening day of the ITA Fall National Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. JJ Tracy started the day with a round of 32 singles match against Virginia Tech’s Ryan Fishback. Tracy rolled to a pair of 6-2, 6-2 set victories and was off the court quick.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes, Wallin Victorious at Cal Poly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team ended the fall portion of the season in the best way possible, claiming both the team title and medalist honors at the Cal Poly Invitational. Junior Adam Wallin fired a final round 69 in windy and cool conditions at...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Single Meet Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single meet tickets for 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The Buckeyes will host five meets at the Covelli Center this season, including three Big Ten Conference matchups. Ohio State starts the year hosting a non-conference quad meet which will bring...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Competing at ITA Fall Nationals
This week, Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team is in action at the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. One round will be held each day, with the tournament concluding Sunday with the championship match. Matches will be streamed through...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST NORTHWESTERN
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to head to Evanston to face Northwestern on Saturday. “Every year, we really have three goals, and the first goal is to beat the team up north. We haven’t accomplished that yet, so that’s always in the back of our minds.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wallin Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Win in Cali
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Adam Wallin capped his fall season in a big way, by winning the Cal Poly Collegiate this week at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. As a result, he was named the Big Ten’s Men’s Golfer of the Week. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Set for ITA Fall National Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sydni Ratliff, a sophomore on the Ohio State women’s tennis team, will compete in the ITA Fall National Championships this week at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. The Buckeye, from Columbus, Ohio, and a Columbus Academy graduate, earned a spot in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Kick Off 2022-23 at MSU Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State will send 27 wrestlers to the Michigan State Open Saturday to get the 2022-23 season underway. Competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Jenison Fieldhouse on the MSU campus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (high school or younger). All...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fulmer Named B1G Co-Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Fulmer has been named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday. She shares the honor with Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Fulmer helped the Buckeyes to a dominant 231.5-121.5 dual meet win over Virginia Tech last weekend to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Overwhelm Chaminade in Exhibition Action 101-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022-23 iteration of The Ohio State men’s basketball team put in their final preseason tune up as they played host to the Silverswords of Chaminade at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes dominated throughout on the way to a 101-57 victory. Senior...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes swept this week’s Big Ten men’s swimming and diving weekly awards; Charlie Clark was named the Swimmer of the Week, Jack Matthews was selected as the Diver of the Week and Tristan Jankovics earned Freshman of the Week honors. The trio helped...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens BTT vs. Michigan State Friday in Columbus
No. 3 Seed Ohio State vs. No. 6 Seed Michigan State — Big Ten Quarterfinals. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (9-2-5) opens 2022 Big Ten Tournament competition as the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6 Michigan State (6-8-2) Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with B1G+ providing the live stream.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sophie Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Month Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has earned October’s Defender of the Month title, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Tuesday. Jaques, who collected three weekly WCHA defenseman honors last month, earns the Buckeyes’ first conference player of the month honor of the 2022-23 season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Travel to Northwestern and Michigan State this Weekend
No. 6 Ohio State at RV Northwestern/Michigan State. Venues: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.) and Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.) at RV Northwestern (Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. at Michigan State (Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Rosters: Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Buckeyes Set New FBS Record
Ohio State’s 44 points vs. Penn State last Saturday was the fewest points vs. a Big Ten team this year, but it was the seventh consecutive game with at least 40 points for Ohio State on Saturday at Penn State, and that’s a new Big Ten record per the BTN.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
A Closer Look: Ohio State vs. Northwestern
Ohio State and Northwestern last met in the regular season in 2019: a Friday evening contest at Ryan Field won by the Buckeyes, 52-3. Ohio State has outscored Northwestern, 191- 53, in the last four games at Ryan Field. The game will be the 80th in the series that began...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back on the Road at Northwestern Saturday
Ohio State is on the road for a second consecutive week as it travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a game that will kick off at 11 a.m. CT/12 noon ET. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. Ohio State has scored 20-or-more...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts 2022 Big Ten Tournament This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time in nine years, the nation’s premier conference field hockey tournament will be played in Columbus. The Buckeyes, who finished 11-7 during the regular season, open postseason play against second-seeded Maryland (16-2, 7-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eight in Double Figures Power Ohio State Exhibition Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 15/14 Ohio State Buckeyes beat Notre Dame College by a 118-33 margin in an exhibition game on Monday evening at Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State was impressive in all stages of the game with eight players scoring in double figures...
Comments / 0