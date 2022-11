Well, Sunday sucked. The Las Vegas Raiders got spanked in a 24-0 loss in New Orleans. Here are this week’s Knee Jerk Reactions. That was just a terrible game across the board. There were really no positives to be found. Absolutely nothing went according to plan. Maybe it was the time difference from the East Coast road trip? Or maybe it was the lack of practice reps? A lot of key players were either limited or did not practice for much of the week. This team was simply not ready to play. There really isn’t much to be learned from this one. All the Raiders can do is get healthy and move on to Jacksonville.

