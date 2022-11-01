ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit

Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
salestechstar.com

RFPIO Recognized as Honoree for Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Response management platform honored in business products and service category. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been named an honoree for the Inc. inaugural Power Partner Awards. This list of the best B2B companies across the globe recognizes organizations which have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.
qualityassurancemag.com

Tia Glave and Jill Stuber Aim to Help FSQA Pros Up Their Games

Spend any amount of time with Jill Stuber and Tia Glave, and you’d be sure that they’ve known each other for years. (It’s been less than two years, and they didn’t meet in person until June 2022.) Spend a little more time with them, and you...
TODAY.com

These Latina entrepreneurs are championing ‘amigahood’ while pushing for others to grow

Ana Flores created #WeAllGrow Latina out of necessity. The Houston-born, El Salvador-raised Latina worked in television production for Univision, MTV Latin America and other Spanish-language networks for 15 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. But when her husband was out of work and the cost of childcare became too expensive,...
beefmagazine.com

Nominations accepted for 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award program

Applications are being accepted until March 10, 2023, for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award. Established in 1991, the Environmental Stewardship Award Program annually recognizes outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of cattle producers across the nation. “Cattle producers, as individuals and as an industry, are...
WASHINGTON STATE
fintechfutures.com

The innovation failure

Since I was an eight-year-old boy sitting in my parents’ spare room in my dinosaur PJs, tapping away at my dad’s BBC model B computer trying to write a computer programme from a coding magazine, I have always wanted to create, build, and innovate. I loved that moment...
Black Enterprise

Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry

SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
Vince Martellacci

Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And Collaboration

Kyle Boydstun knows the importance of cultivating your network and helping those in it succeed as you succeed. When I met him three years ago, he had enjoyed the distinction of drumming for The San Francisco 49ers and thanked Blue Devils Entertainment. He mentions them again as we catch back up: “I grew up playing music. I did band all of grade school. In high school I started drumming for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors–thanks Blue Devils Entertainment. That experience performing for such a large operation gave me some insight of how important all of the behind the scenes effort really has an effect on something we consume so fluidly.”
OAKLAND, CA
Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Entrepreneurs Carving a Path In the Distillery Community

The crowded, competitive path into the distillery community is no walk in the park for Black entrepreneurs. Today, the spirits industry is represented by fewer than 50 minority-owned craft distilleries, and the challenges for them mount high, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. From funding to marketing, small Black-owned brands have struggled to gain respect for a seat at the table, but the marathon continues.
ATLANTA, GA
Happi

Haus Labs Hires Nicole Sokol as New VP of Product Development

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has tapped Nicole Sokol as its new VP of product development. With more than 18 years of experience encompassing all categories of color cosmetics development, Sokol will focus on product strategy, product development, merchandising and product design. The El Segundo, CA-based company said Sokol will...
The Associated Press

Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE
salestechstar.com

Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values

Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.

