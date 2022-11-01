Read full article on original website
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
Digiday
Teads, Edelman, VICE Media Group and Imagination are among this year’s Digiday Awards finalists
Innovation and inclusivity emerged as significant themes in this year’s Digiday Awards shortlist. With a cookieless environment on the horizon, companies are experimenting with new ways to interact with their customers as well as serve communities often left behind. Teads received a nomination for Most Innovative Technology Platform. The...
salestechstar.com
RFPIO Recognized as Honoree for Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Response management platform honored in business products and service category. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been named an honoree for the Inc. inaugural Power Partner Awards. This list of the best B2B companies across the globe recognizes organizations which have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.
qualityassurancemag.com
Tia Glave and Jill Stuber Aim to Help FSQA Pros Up Their Games
Spend any amount of time with Jill Stuber and Tia Glave, and you’d be sure that they’ve known each other for years. (It’s been less than two years, and they didn’t meet in person until June 2022.) Spend a little more time with them, and you...
TODAY.com
These Latina entrepreneurs are championing ‘amigahood’ while pushing for others to grow
Ana Flores created #WeAllGrow Latina out of necessity. The Houston-born, El Salvador-raised Latina worked in television production for Univision, MTV Latin America and other Spanish-language networks for 15 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. But when her husband was out of work and the cost of childcare became too expensive,...
beefmagazine.com
Nominations accepted for 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award program
Applications are being accepted until March 10, 2023, for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award. Established in 1991, the Environmental Stewardship Award Program annually recognizes outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of cattle producers across the nation. “Cattle producers, as individuals and as an industry, are...
fintechfutures.com
The innovation failure
Since I was an eight-year-old boy sitting in my parents’ spare room in my dinosaur PJs, tapping away at my dad’s BBC model B computer trying to write a computer programme from a coding magazine, I have always wanted to create, build, and innovate. I loved that moment...
Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry
SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
salestechstar.com
Drive Greater Sales Value, Volume and Velocity at Transform Connect, Hosted by Showpad
Showpad, the global leader in sales enablement technology, has opened registration for sales enablement conference Transform Connect 2022. Set to take place virtually on November 9, 2022, the event is open to everyone across the sales and marketing landscape and is free to attend. Unveiling what’s next for the sales...
getnews.info
Marisa Hochberg, founder of MJH Wellness, on partnerships and marketing in a post-Covid world.
Meet Marisa Hochberg, the best brand partnerships and marketing director who is nothing short of a wonder woman. She is the former VP of brand partnerships at The Surf Lodge Montauk, Snow Lodge Aspen, the founder of MJH Wellness, and co-founder of “The Sanctuary.”. Covid threw the world into...
Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And Collaboration
Kyle Boydstun knows the importance of cultivating your network and helping those in it succeed as you succeed. When I met him three years ago, he had enjoyed the distinction of drumming for The San Francisco 49ers and thanked Blue Devils Entertainment. He mentions them again as we catch back up: “I grew up playing music. I did band all of grade school. In high school I started drumming for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors–thanks Blue Devils Entertainment. That experience performing for such a large operation gave me some insight of how important all of the behind the scenes effort really has an effect on something we consume so fluidly.”
Meet the Black Entrepreneurs Carving a Path In the Distillery Community
The crowded, competitive path into the distillery community is no walk in the park for Black entrepreneurs. Today, the spirits industry is represented by fewer than 50 minority-owned craft distilleries, and the challenges for them mount high, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. From funding to marketing, small Black-owned brands have struggled to gain respect for a seat at the table, but the marathon continues.
Happi
Haus Labs Hires Nicole Sokol as New VP of Product Development
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has tapped Nicole Sokol as its new VP of product development. With more than 18 years of experience encompassing all categories of color cosmetics development, Sokol will focus on product strategy, product development, merchandising and product design. The El Segundo, CA-based company said Sokol will...
Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values
Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.
