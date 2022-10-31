Read full article on original website
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com
Niagara Soars Past No. 2 Fairfield to Advance to MAAC Title Game
FAIRFIELD, CONN. – The Purple and White scored three goals to take down No. 2 Fairfield, 3-1, on the road and advance to the MAAC Women's Soccer Championship against No. 1 Quinnipiac on Sunday, Nov. 6. Emma Bough, Ebba Noren, and Ida Miceli found the back of the net in the victory, while freshman keeper Agnes Stenlund stopped five to send NU to the conference title game for the first time since 2009.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Purple Eagles Top Roberts Wesleyan, 72-63, in Exhibition Contest
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Three Purple Eagles registered double-digit points, highlighted by a double-double from Braxton Bayless, as Niagara topped Roberts Wesleyan 72-63 in an exhibition contest Tuesday night at the Gallagher Center. First Half. • Niagara made two of its first three shots from the floor to jump...
Williamsville student places second in MLB pitch, hit, and run competition
A Williamsville 2nd grader placed second in an MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run competition over the weekend.
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
NewsChannel 36
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y., (WENY) -- A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed 'Operation Big Eight Narco' has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement today where she stressed curbing violent crime is a top priority for her office.
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Revolver Records plans to open a fourth location in East Aurora
Revolver Records announced it plans to open a fourth location "very soon" on Main Street in East Aurora.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
Comments / 0