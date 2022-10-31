ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Soars Past No. 2 Fairfield to Advance to MAAC Title Game

FAIRFIELD, CONN. – The Purple and White scored three goals to take down No. 2 Fairfield, 3-1, on the road and advance to the MAAC Women's Soccer Championship against No. 1 Quinnipiac on Sunday, Nov. 6. Emma Bough, Ebba Noren, and Ida Miceli found the back of the net in the victory, while freshman keeper Agnes Stenlund stopped five to send NU to the conference title game for the first time since 2009.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles Top Roberts Wesleyan, 72-63, in Exhibition Contest

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Three Purple Eagles registered double-digit points, highlighted by a double-double from Braxton Bayless, as Niagara topped Roberts Wesleyan 72-63 in an exhibition contest Tuesday night at the Gallagher Center. First Half. • Niagara made two of its first three shots from the floor to jump...
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y., (WENY) -- A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed 'Operation Big Eight Narco' has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement today where she stressed curbing violent crime is a top priority for her office.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY

